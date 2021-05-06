Navy Football Announces Four Co-Captains for 2021 Season

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Mychal Cooper, slot back Chance Warren, linebacker Diego Fagot and safety Kevin Brennan have been elected captains by their teammates for the 2021 football season.

“The captains were voted on after spring ball and it was a near-unanimous selection,” said Niumatalolo. “I’m very excited about our captains and I’m really excited about this team. These four have really made an effort during the spring to bring the team together and that’s been a big priority for them. Also, nobody outworks these four on the field, and when your best players are your hardest workers, you have a chance to be good.”

Cooper has started 22 contests over his first three years, including the last 10 games, and is a three-year letter winner. He has 35-career catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns. His 19.3 average yards per catch in his career is tied for the fifth-best average in school history.

Warren has played in all 22 games over the last two years while earning two varsity letters. He has started at both wide receiver and slot back and has 34-career carries for 165 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and five touchdowns and 12 career catches for 185 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

Fagot has started in 23 of the last 24 games dating back to his freshman year and has earned three varsity letters. He was named First-Team All-AAC in 2019 and Second-Team All-AAC in 2020. In his career, he has recorded 188 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), broke up four passes, forced four fumbles, and recovered a fumble.

Brennan was named First-Team All-AAC in 2019 and has started in 20-career contests while earning two varsity letters. In his career, he has contributed 149 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and broke up nine passes.

