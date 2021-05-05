NAMM Foundation Names AACPS One of the Best for Music Education

When it comes to music education, Anne Arundel County Public Schools consistently hits all the right notes.

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) has named AACPS one of the nation’s Best Communities for Music Education, an honor bestowed on school systems that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“Our school system has a vibrant music program that offers engaging, high-quality instruction to students throughout their educational career,” said Jessica Valadie, AACPS’ Coordinator of Music. “This recognition serves as further confirmation of the outstanding teaching and learning that takes place in our classrooms and the strong support for music education from our Board of Education, our Superintendent, and our community.”

School systems are judged on their funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. AACPS has more than 51,000 students from prekindergarten through 12th grade taking part in music programs during the current school year.

“I am especially proud that across our school system, we refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic curtail our collective love of learning music,” Valadie said. “Our teachers, students, and families reveled in the opportunity to find creative ways to continue to express themselves musically.”

The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, go to www.nammfoundation.org.

Source : AACPS

