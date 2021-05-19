MVA Announces Deadlines to Renew Expired Documents

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is announcing new guidance for customers whose driver’s licenses, permits, registrations and related products have expired during the Maryland COVID-19 State of Emergency. As Maryland continues its COVID-19 recovery, Governor Larry Hogan’s Executive Order issued on May 12, 2021 allows customers who have an MDOT MVA product that expired since March 12, 2020 to have those products renewed under the following deadlines:

All driver’s licenses – both non-commercial and commercial (CDLs) – as well as learner’s permits and identification (ID) cards that expired during the state of emergency must be renewed by August 15, 2021 .

. All other expired documents issued by MDOT MVA, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, must be renewed by June 30, 2021 .

. Medical Certifications for CDL holders which expired on or after December 1, 2020, will remain valid until May 31, 2021, as designated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

This new schedule for MDOT MVA products that have expired since March 2020 is designed to give Marylanders time and flexibility to complete their MDOT MVA transactions. MDOT MVA branch offices will continue to operate by appointment only until further notice. Appointment capacities are being expanded as health conditions allow.

All customers, especially those completing registration renewals, should visit the MDOT MVA eStore to try completing transactions online before scheduling an appointment. Most MDOT MVA services, including driver’s license renewal, can be completed on the website. By entering driver license or vehicle-specific information into the new First Stop Tool, customers can receive a customized dashboard of services they are eligible to complete online.

“As Maryland makes great strides toward slowing the spread of COVID-19, we remain ready to help our customers with their MDOT MVA transactions, whether online or through one of our branch offices,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We know there are many customers statewide who have seen their important documents expire during the pandemic, so we appreciate their patience as we all work together to bring everyone into compliance as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Beginning in the next few weeks, MDOT MVA will reach out with reminders to customers with expired products via email and U.S. Postal Service to notify them of their product expiration deadlines. Customers are asked to schedule an appointment on MDOT MVA’s newly redesigned Central Scheduling System well in advance as demand for appointments increases. All COVID-19 safety measures, including plexiglass dividers, health screening questions, temperature scans, face covering requirements, social distancing guides, limited seating and modified driver’s skills tests, remain in place at all branch offices.

“Governor Hogan’s leadership has given Maryland a blueprint for recovery as we continue to focus on customer service and the health of our team and the public,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “This new schedule gives MDOT MVA a plan to help customers update the documents they need in a timely and efficient manner.”

Customers should note, this announcement has no effect on the federal REAL ID deadline, which has been extended to May 3, 2023. After that date, customers will need a REAL ID to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities. Currently, 75% of Marylanders are already compliant. Those who wish to check their REAL ID compliance status may do so by visiting the MDOT MVA REAL ID Lookup Tool. For more information on federal REAL ID requirements, click here.

