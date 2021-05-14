THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Monarch Academy to Hold Virtual Open House May 19th

| May 14, 2021, 01:01 PM

Monarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools and operated by The Children’s Guild Alliance, will hold a virtual open house for interested families on Wednesday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m.

Monarch Academy Annapolis is a primary performing visual arts school and follows the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, which challenges students to think critically and take responsibility for their learning as they explore local and global issues.

Among the school’s offerings, classrooms partner with teachers in Central and South America to teach Spanish language and culture. In addition, the school exclusively offers Canopy, a course that provides students the opportunity to learn and practice social-emotional skills utilizing an arts-integrated approach.

The school also offers the eSchool @ Monarch Academy Annapolis, a blended distance learning permanent program option for pre-K through fifth-grade students. Instruction is 80% virtual and up to 20% in-classroom and provides the same rigorous programs and services. The eSchool will continue even after Anne Arundel County Public Schools opens for hybrid or fully in-person learning.

The school is located at 2000 Capital Drive in Annapolis and open to all Anne Arundel County students entering pre-K through fifth grade. To register for the open house, apply for admission, or learn more, visit monarchacademy.org/annapolis.

