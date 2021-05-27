Military Bowl Returns to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on December 27th

The 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be played on Monday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, the Military Bowl Foundation announced today. The National Capital Region’s postseason college football bowl game continues to match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

“We can’t wait to get back on the field and enjoy another exciting Military Bowl!” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “The Military Bowl has become a year-end celebration for so many fans who join our mission to support and raise awareness for the nation’s service members.”

The Bowl’s new presenting sponsor is Peraton. The world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, Peraton recently acquired Perspecta Inc. which had been the Military Bowl’s presenting sponsor.

“Veterans are an essential part of Peraton’s workforce, with more than 4,000 veterans, reservists and military spouses employed across the nation. But more than just serving as an employer of choice, we strive to be a supporter of the veteran and military community,” said Peraton Chairman, President and CEO Stu Shea. “Peraton is honored to support the unique mission of the Military Bowl Foundation, which benefits the USO and Patriot Point.

“Peraton places great value in the adage of selflessness for the team. The athletes who will take the field at this year’s Military Bowl will succeed or fail together. Football, like national security, is a team sport that rewards collaboration and selflessness. Peraton is excited to play a small role when two great teams face off on December 27.”

For the latest updates visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram or like the Military Bowl presented by Peraton on Facebook. For sponsorship information, please contact Senior Director of Partnerships Marc Goldman at [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports