MIDN 1st Class Schieuer Awarded Knight-Hennessy Scholarship

Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Natalie Schieuer, 21, of Walton, Nebraska, was recently named a Knight-Hennessy Scholar. The Knight-Hennessy Scholars program provides full funding for students to pursue a graduate degree at Stanford University.

Schieuer is one of 76 scholars selected to the program’s fourth cohort of students. More than 8,000 candidates competed for one of the 76 scholarships awarded.

Schieuer is a mechanical engineering major and a Spanish minor. She is a Trident Scholar and a Bowman Scholar, researching applications of piezoelectric materials to wireless power transfer. As a midshipman, she interned remotely with the Army Research Laboratory in 2020. She studied abroad at the Spanish Naval Academy in Galicia, Spain, in the spring of 2020 and went on a Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture trip to Uganda in 2019. Schieuer served as a Merit Badge Instructor for the USNA STEM Jamboree and is a member of several honor societies including the Phi Sigma Iota Foreign Language Honor Society and the Pi Tau Sigma Mechanical Engineering Honor Society.

In the fall of 2020, Schieuer served as the 7th Company commander. She currently serves as the 2nd Battalion operations officer and the Brigade Sea Trials safety officer. Outside of her military and academic commitments, Schieuer competes at marathons and triathlons with the USNA Endurance Team, serves as vice president of the Catholic Midshipmen Club, and is a member of the Midshipman Action Group (MAG), the brigade’s community relations program. In her free time, she volunteers as a Catholic Sunday School Teacher and sings in the Naval Academy Gospel and Catholic Choirs.

Schieuer intends to pursue a master’s degree in materials science and engineering at Stanford School of Engineering and is interested in sustainable materials and renewable energy technologies. Following her time as a Knight-Hennessy Scholar, Schieuer will serve as a submarine officer.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top-five undergraduate engineering school and a top-25 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cybersecurity, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information on the Knight-Hennessy Scholars, visit https://knight-hennessy.stanford.edu/.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page.

