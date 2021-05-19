MDTA Warns About Third Party Payment Services

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has issued a warning that they are not affiliated with any third-party bill payment services (i.e. doxo, Prism, Mint, etc.). The MDTA also has not granted any of these third-party services the legal authority to use their name, logo or other marks.

Maryland’s tolling system, DriveEzMD, does not charge any fees to accept and process a motorist’s Video Toll payment. If an Internet search engine has taken you to a website that is trying to charge you a processing fee to pay your toll, this is not DriveEzMD.com, Maryland’s official tolling website.

If you have used a third party to pay your Maryland toll, you should contact that third party to ensure your toll payment has been transmitted to Maryland by the due date to avoid civil penalties for late payment. The MDTA cannot control when they receive your payment from these third-party services.

To avoid using third-party bill payment services by mistake, please note the following when paying your Video Toll online:

Type www.DriveEzMD.com directly into your browser rather than using an Internet search engine.

Remember, if you are paying a processing service charge, you are on a third-party site. Maryland does not charge you a fee to pay your Video Toll online at DriveEzMD.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB