May 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | APD Substations. Navy Football News. AACPS Sports News. Mother’s Day!

Today…The Annapolis Police Department is opening up two new substations in HACA communities. Killarney House is hiring across the board and is hosting a hiring event on Monday! AACPS will allow spectators at sports. Navy Football announces captains. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is selling out. And a Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and the moms-to-be. Our Local Business Spotlight this weekend is Maryland Oncology Hematology–very interesting talk!

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 7th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And boom. It is the weekend. But alas, tax day loometh, so I will be spending at least one day hoping to fend off a nasty Monday morning call from the accountant. Procrastinate is my middle name! But not this morning, so let’s go!

Annapolis is opening up two police substations today in two of the HACA communities–Robinwood and Harbor House. Aside from being a place for the police to be, it will be a resource center for residents. Hopefully, they will work out a lot better than the one they put in Robinwood back in 1997. And if you read the Capital yesterday, the Annapolis Police could use some good news–the latest was a detective was stealing stuff from his part-time job at Walmart and stashing the goods in a city-supplied unmarked police car.

If you, or someone you know, is looking for a job, listen up. Killarney House is having a hiring fair on Monday afternoon from 130pm to 5 pm. They have all positions open from host to server, to support, to management. They are looking to hire immediately, flexible scheduling, and honestly one of the best employers in the area. And, while this is Killarney House, they also have Galway Bay, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove. Again, Monday AT Killarney House starting at 130pm

Some sports news. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools have decided to allow spectators to watch the spring sports season.. which is really not a season but a few weeks it seems…but the season starts today and each athlete can invite up to two people to watch. Masks, distance, and sanitizer all required. Admission is free but no concessions.

And in the collegiate realm, Navy Head Football Coach Ken Niumatlolo announced the four co-captains for the 2021 Navy Football season. Wide Receiver Mychal Cooper, Slot Back Chance Warren, Linebacker Diego Fagot, and Safety Kevin Brennan will lead the Midshipman. Navy opens the 21 season on September 4th against Marshall and then follows it up on the 20th Anniversary of 911 as they take on Air Force which will be an incredible game to see this year–perhaps more so than the Army-Navy Game. Both of them are home before they take off to play AAC opponent Houston on September 25th in Texas. Ticketing information and the full schedule is at navysports.com

But before Navy can kick-off, tickets for the Maryland Wing Festival are going quickly as I figured they would. People are champing at the bit to get out. Again, it’s socially distant, masks required except when eating or drinking (so eat lots of wings). Two stages with lots of local live music, an expanded footprint at the fairgrounds, and really cool gaming tent for kids and kids at heart–you know, like those trailers loaded up with video games and screens..but in a tent. Tickets are $15… eventbrite.com is where you want to go and then search for Maryland Wing Festival.

And, remember…Sunday is Mother’s Day. And if you haven’t made brunch reservations yet, you are likely out of luck. You can probably still get a delivery of flowers from The Gateway Florist if you talk to them nicely. Maybe take her shopping–there are several new stores.. The Cottage on Main, Welcome Home on State Circle, and Gallery 57 on West Street will surely have something. But it is not about gifts or food…just spend time with her…probably much more appreciated. And from me, a heartfelt Happy Mothers Day to all the mothers and mothers to be out there. Enjoy your day!

And finally, a quick reminder about tomorrow’s Local Business Spotlight …. off the beaten path a little bit–topic-wise, but we talk with Dr. Jason Taksey from Maryland Oncology Hematology about the practice and cancers and all. Really a very interesting discussion. Like all of our Local Business Spotlights…it drops at noon on Saturday. And if you know a business that wants to chat…let me know!

OK that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to give us a follow!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– here’s Rick from Solar Energy Services.

