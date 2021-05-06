May 6, 2021 | Daily News Brief | We Are An Award Winning Podcast. Vaccine Updates. Zachary’s Jewelers for the Win!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…It’s Maryland Podcast Month and we just won Best News Podcast! The Board of Education rubber-stamped the new name for George Fox Middle School–Northeast Middle School. Casinos are having record-setting revenues. Governor Hogan says no-appointment, walk-up vaccines at all mass vaccination centers, and CVS said the same thing for all of their Maryland stores. And Zachary’s Jewelers knocked it out of the park again with their Mother’s Day contest for fifth graders!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 6th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Is it just me or did this week whiz on by? I swear it was just Monday, but now it is almost Friday–so I’ll take it! OK, let’s get into it!

Hey, we won a thing. Last night, the Maryland Podcast Awards were announced and we scored the Best News Podcast. So thanks to all who voted. In the other categories, the winners were….

Best Produced — Lawyers On The Rocks

Best Sports – The Drunkard United Football Show

Best Interview – Lawyers On The Rocks

Best Entertainment – The Loud Women’s Club

Best Lifestyle – The Loud Women’s Club

Best Host – Rich Bennet of Harford County Living

Best New Podcast – The Loud Women’s Club

Podcast of the Year – Harford County Living

And a hearty congrats to Melissa Huston and Kara McGuirk-Allison who host and produce The Loud Women’s Club. Annapolis represented with us, The Loud Women’s Club, and The Drunkard United Football Show all done right here. A special thanks to Brian Griffiths from The Duckpin for putting it all together. And by ALL, I mean ALL. If you are looking for some local podcasts, head to MarylandPodcastMonth.com and check out all the Maryland Podcasts, and for May-which is Maryland Podcast Month–be sure you share the hell out of your favorite ones with your friends!

No big surprise here, but the Board of Education rubber-stamped the name change of the George Fox Middle School. On July 1, it will now be called the Northeast Middle School. And in some related news, the Board asked Dr. Arlotto to look into creating a curriculum to teach about segregation, de-segregation, court cases, and key figures in the history of Anne Arundel Schools. Arolotto said he is on it.

I still scratch my head on this one, but the state’s six casinos have generated the third-highest monthly revenues in April. Revenue was $162 million in April that was UP 12% from 2019. And the all-time record??? That was last month. I am guessing the gambling people missed the pandemic memo and that whole stay at home avoid crowds thing.

And in pandemic news, yesterday, Governor Hogan said that people are now able to walk up to any of the state-run mass vaccination sites to get a shot. No appointment needed, but you can request one at covidvax.maryland.gov You can go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net for a list of the sites and the manufacturers they have. And in related news, CVS has said that they will also be accepting walk-up customers for the COVID vaccine at all Maryland stores as well. So, if you haven’t got one yet–go get it.

And finally, as we wrap it up for today, this is one of my favorite stories every year. Zachary’s Jewelers sells jewelry but they also make jewelry. And every year they hold a contest for fifth graders to submit a design for some jewelry that they want to give to mom. This year, they took three designs and brought them to life for three lucky moms and three kids that can probably milk this for six months or more. Head to Zachary’s Facebook page and see the fifth grade drawn submissions and the amazing jewelry that they brought to life.

OK, one quick hit–I told you the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Wilma Lee Mothers Day Brunch tickets would go fast. They did, you are SOL. But definitely check her out for one of the other special events or a public sail–it’s quite an experience.

OK, that’s REALLY it for the news today. As always, thank you all for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help! And check out MarylandPodcastMonth.com

