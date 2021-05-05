May 5, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Courts Open. Vax in Schools. Chicken Wing Fest. Legal Brief.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Courts are back open and they just convicted a man for attempted murder. The high schools will begin offering vaccines to students. Grants are given to Vaccine Ambassadors. The Cottage opens its second store on Main Street. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is coming on June 5th. And Scott MacMullan makes his debut on the DNB with a legal brief segment.

And introducing Scott MacMullan of Annapolis Podcast fame, but also an attorney at Scott MacMullan Law with some legal tips in his new periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! And congrats to @short_ec. I have a $25 gift card to Caliente Grill for you–can’t get it to you today, but DM me a mailing address and I will send it right out. And in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, I have a few more Caliente cards to give away… just tweet about @CalienteGrillMD and @eyeonannapolis and we’ll pick a few winners! And if you are looking to go out today or tonight.. you know where I recommend! OK, let’s get into it.

The courts are back in business. Yesterday, Andy Reyes was convicted by a jury on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting in Brooklyn Park in December of 2019. Daniel Bartley was shot 11 times and miraculously survived the shooting. When he was able to speak, he told police who did it and that Reyes was a close friend of his girlfriend. This is the first jury trial since the courts were closed. Reyes is scheduled to be sentenced in June and is facing a life sentence.

During yesterday’s media call, County Executive Pittman said that the Health Department and the Schools will be working together to vaccinate students and faculty at clinics being held at all of the area high schools on three consecutive Wednesdays beginning on May 12th. Wednesdays were the day the schools were to be closed for weekly deep cleaning, so not sure how that all works out. It is expected that the FDA will approve vaccinations for children as young as 12 in the next day or so and Governor Hogan said the state would move swiftly to make the vaccines available to the 455,000 kids in the 12-16 range. The Governor also said that while President Biden has set a goal of 70% vaccination by Independence Day; Governor Hogan says his goal is to be back to “normal” by Memorial Day. Well, Governor, that’s only 26 days away and only 2.1 million vaccinated…that’s a lot of poking to be done in just under 4 weeks.

The County Executive also announced that the County has given out more than $700K in grants to 11 area organizations to put forth Vaccination Ambassadors. The organizations will use the money to hire people to get the vaccine messaging out to remote and underserved communities. The organizations that received the grants are the Anne Arundel Community Action Agency, CASA de Maryland, Center of Help, ElevateHER, Growth Matters, Heritage Community Church, HACA, Kingdom Kare, and the MD Re-Entry Resource Center. The ambassadors are targeting areas that have the lowest vaccination rates coupled with the higher incidences of COVID-19.

Hey if you are downtown this week, stop in the newest store on Main Street. Severna Park’s The Cottage has opened up their second location in the County right here in Annapolis, They are open 7 days a week and you can check them out in person or online at shopthecottage.com Congrats and I have SO much admiration for a business to actually expand in this environment.

Heads up, the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is back this year at the Fairgrounds. June 5 from 11 am to 7 pm. I spoke with the organizers yesterday and they have some cool stuff planned, but it will be a COVID safe environment so limited attendance, masks when not eating or drinking, using more of the fairgrounds land to spread out, and plenty of hand sanitizer. So stay tuned for more on that, but if you want to snag tickets, they are only $15 and available on EventBrite.com just search for Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. And, if you are holding tickets for the 2020 version that was canceled–they will be honored!

And finally, as we wrap up, I want to introduce you to Scott MacMullan. He is a local attorney, a friend, and the guy who created the very first podcast in Annapolis named aptly enough– The Annapolis Podcast. But he will be doing a periodic segment on lawyer and legal stuff and I thank him for agreeing to do it! And you never know when you might need some legal insight! So, make sure you subscribe to The Annapolis Podcast and make sure you hang around to hear Scott’s debut on the Daily News Brief!

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast .. and warm.. weather report.

