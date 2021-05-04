May 4, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Hillsmere Fire. New Name Chosen for Middle School. Hogan Shot Bonuses. Cicadas

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating a Hillsmere fire that left a family of eight without a home. Pasadena has spoken and selected a new name for their middle school. Governor Hogan is giving every State employee $100 if they get a COVID vaccine. And the Governor also is recognizing May and June as "Magicicada Months" to commemorate the invasion of cicadas. It's Teacher Appreciation Day and we have some freebies for the teachers. A suggestion for Cinco de Mayo and how does Mother's Day on the Wilma Lee sound?

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I want to start off with a warning. Just be prepared that every geek in your life or any wannabe geek in your life will be coming up to you today to say …. May the Fourth be with you. I know, but hey, it’s a thing—ok let’s get into some more things!

Anne Arundel County Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a Hillsmere home on Sunday afternoon. Neighbors called it in when they saw flames in the rear of a house on Pinecrest Drive. The fire took about 30 minutes to put out but not before it essentially took off the back side of the home. A family of eight has been displaced. Now there were no injuries from the fire, but while responding an engine from Station 8, which is on the corner of Bay Ridge and Arundel on the Bay was involved in an accident on Hillsmere Drive and two occupants of the car that was struck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drum roll please… and the winner is….Northeast Middle School. Yes, the folks up in Pasadena went with boring and safe for the new name of the George Fox Middle School. That was the top vote-getter with 51.1% of the vote which was 406 by the way. Others that followed were Stoney Creek Middle School with 130, and a distant third was Green Haven Middle School with 49…. and better luck next time to the Foxes Den..Foxes Den Middle School only got 22 votes. But it is not a done deal…but kinda is. The Board of Education needs to vote to approve this, but as I said, boring and safe…this baby will be rubber-stamped at the next meeting!

Sometimes I swear that this pandemic might be the best financial thing ever for the state and other municipalities. Yesterday, Governor Hogan threw around some more money. Every person that works for the State of Maryland will now get $100 if they are or will go and get vaccinated. The only catch is if there is a booster shot, they must get that as well or they will have to give the money back. No word on how many State employees have refused or resisted. However, I did read yesterday that 40% of our current US Marines have not been vaccinated and have no plans to do it.

And in some odd Hogan news—he has declared May and June 2021 as ” Maryland Magicada Months” to recognize the return of the cicadas. Maybe he thinks this is like a Punxatawney Phil thing. But he went on to tell us about all the wonderful things to expect. They will emerge in the next two weeks. If you have trees, there will be more. The sound will be 105 decibels, so like a lawnmower or leaf blower or chainsaw–lasting until late June and loudest in the afternoon. They can’t fly too well, so expect them to fly into you and your car. And the cherry on the top… when they all die at the end of June, there will be billions of cicada carcasses decomposing on the ground which will give off a foul odor. Seems like a perfect segue from 2020 to 2021 to me…

But before they come out…. today is a special day. It is Teacher Appreciation Day…which is ridiculous because they need to be appreciated EVERY day–especially after 2020. But, this means free stuff for teachers. There is a 25% coupon at Office Depot..go to officedepot.com/teachers to get it. If you order thru the Sonic app you can get a free large drink or slushie with the code Teachers–that goes through May 9th. And the big kahuna (in my book at least) free taco at Taco Bell. It’s free all day via the app, but they are tying it into the moon that will look like a taco tonight…so if you walk in and order …only available from 8 pm to midnight

And speaking of tacos. If today is May 4th, that means tomorrow is the American invented holiday that everyone thinks is a legitimate Mexican holiday. But it is not. Yes, it is Cinco De Mayo tomorrow and all of your favorite Latin places will be having events planned, but for me… Caliente Grill here in Annapolis. They just put up an outside light canopy and I suspect they will have a live mariachi band..not sure but it is always a good time. And good time aside–the food and drink are spectacular! You know, I think I may have some gift cards laying around–send out a tweet today and tag both Eye On Annapolis and Caliente and sing our praises and I will pick a few winners–need to go find the cards! Good luck.

And finally…The Annapolis Maritime Museum sprung this on me yesterday afternoon late. But they are taking the Wilma Lee–their skipjack out on Mothers Day for brunch. Leave the museum’s Eastport Campus at noon on May 9th and includes a champagne split..oooh fancy… and a brunch in a box from Palate Pleasers. She is not a big boat, and with COVID she has a reduced capacity, so if you are into it… amaritime.org is where you need to go. And tickets are only $65 for adults and $45 for the kids! I think this is a mom-approved way to celebrate mom!

