May 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Police Investigating Rape. VP Kamala Harris Coming to Annapolis. Gold for Bay Village. Tours Resume to Thomas Point Light House.

Today…The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a rape that occurred last Wednesday evening. The Capital reports that VP Kamala Harris will be speaking at the Naval Academy Graduation. Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care has earned a Gold LEED certification. Tours are resuming to the Thomas Point Shoal Light House, but there will be fewer opportunities this year so jump on it. And we have some great bonus pods on the way!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, May Day was pretty spectacular…despite no judging, the town went all out. I have a pretty busy day today, but I will find time to toss up some photos on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later–be sure to check them out. And the weather held out for the first First Sunday Arts Fest, so hopefully, you got out to check out one of them. Anyhow, it is Monday… groan…so let’s get into it!

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a rape that happened up in Glen Burnie last week. On Friday they released some details. At 10 pm on Wednesday, a woman was waiting for a ride on Elkridge Landing Road. She was picked up driven to the 6300 Block of Ritchie Highway and the driver pulled around the back and pulled her from the car at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is only described as a dark-skinned male approximately 25-30 years old with short hair and a goatee. He was wearing dark pants, shirt, and hat along with tennis shoes. He left the scene driving a dark-colored Hyundai. I contacted the police to see if this was a rideshare and they said they were currently investigating if it was or wasn’t. Police are asking anyone with any info to contact them at 410-222-4732

The Capital reported over the weekend that Vice President Kamala Harris will be the graduation speaker at the United States Naval Academy later this month. Graduation is scheduled to be in person this year at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 28th. Attendance will be limited and it is never open to the public.

Congrats to our friends at Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care. No, not for successfully navigating the muck that is the Annapolis permitting and inspection process…much bigger. Their facility has been certified LEED GOLD which is a huge badge of honor for a sustainable building. Notably, they nailed it on site development, water savings, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and materials selection in construction. So congrats to John, and his team at Bay Village.

More normalcy returns. But this might need some action from you sooner rather than later if you are interested! The public tours of the Thomas Point Light House will resume again on June 5th. Generally, they offer them 2 days per month through October and 3 tours a day. So 4 months time 2 days time 3 tours are 36 possibilities. Now factor in the rain. Now factor in reduced capacity for COVID safety and this is probably an experience that fewer than 300 people will get. If you want in, go to the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park and reserve a ticket. Their site is amartime.org or you can get them at the incredibly long thomaspointshoallighthouse.org . And this is not a drive-by. Tours leave from the maritime museum and you actually dock at the lighthouse, climb up into it, walk on the walkway, climb to the lightroom and get the history from the outstanding docents who lead the way. I have done it a number of times and it is a great tour and one that will stick with you for life…I promise!

Finally–did you catch the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Mack from Lewnes Steak … just typing that makes me hungry. But that history is fascinating. Up this week a bit different but very interesting .. we speak with Dr. Jason Taksey from Maryland Oncology Hematology. And I have a few bonus pods to drop as well.. one on Keeping the Blues Alive with the guys from the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, and another about the Herndon Climb with the authors of a new book. So keep those ears open!

