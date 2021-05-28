May 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | CVS Employees Tied Up In Robbery. Mayo Beach Park News. Military Bowl Dates

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…CVS employees tied up in robbery. Mental patient carjacks car at BWMC. Mayo Beach Park visitors need a parking pass. The Military Bowl has announced some details for the 2021 game in December. And we are taking Monday off!

It’s Thursday Friday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 28th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Again, my apologies for the missed DNB yesterday, I thought my internet might have been a bit more reliable out here but alas…and I will be back in town on Monday! Remember, graduation at the Naval Academy is today so please be patient and be careful. Expect traffic near the stadium between now and about 10 am and then again from about 1 pm to 3 pm. But more importantly…congrats to the Class of 2021… fair winds and following seas!

Two terrifying incidents for the Anne Arundel County Police. In the first, a CVS employee was monitoring security cameras at the CVS on Magothy Bridge Road location and saw employees being tied up. Police responded and a waiting getaway car took off ultimately being stopped on the DC beltway in PG County with some stop sticks. That suspect was apprehended. Three others fled the store on foot dropping trash bags of drugs, money, and merchandise. Two broke into the nearby Greene Turtle and were eventually apprehended as well. One suspect is still at large. The employees were uninjured. Police are asking for help locating the 4th suspect and the number to call is 410-222-4720

The other one was in the parking garage at BWMC. A mental health patient fled the hospital and opened the car door of an occupied vehicle saying “get me out of here”. Fearing harm, the driver drove away. They stopped at another location and the suspect ordered the driver out of the car and to take off his pants so the suspect could flee without a hospital gown. And the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s car. The suspect is believed to be in Baltimore and is also believed to be homeless.

If you are looking to go to Mayo Beach Park this weekend (or any weekend this summer) you will need to pre-register for a parking pass. It is a new program for Recreation and Parks to control the traffic. You need to go to YourPassNow. com to reserve the space. This is a test and will be trialed out over the summer. Mayo Beach Park is one of the only public parks owned by Anne Arundel County with a legitimate beach and inexplicably, it is rarely open. Go figure!

And finally, the Military Bowl announced the date of the bowl game here in Annapolis. Monday, December 27th with kick-off at 230pm. This year it is presented by Peraton which I initially thought was a new presenting sponsor, but no–Peraton acquired the former sponsor .. Perspecta.. and continued the sponsorship. I don’t have any details just yet on the parade and Clydesdales etc. But if I were a betting man (and I have been known to), I’d expect a festival and Clydesdales event on Sunday, December 26th in West Annapolis. As for the day of the game, Parade will be at 9 am I am guessing with a huge tailgate by Bud Light at the stadium from 10 am to 230 pm. Tune in to next month’s beer cast with Katcef Brothers and we’ll try to pin them down. So good to hear things beginning to return to normal!

OK that wraps up the news for us today, but before I turn it over to George, since I missed yesterday, we will be having Trevor’s Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes today..so it’s a bonus! Stay tuned for that. And this weekend… Seasons Olive Oil and Vinegar Tap Room is our local business spotlight– really interesting so, please check them out. We are highlighting as many local Anne Arundel County businesses as we can so please support them! And if you know of one that needs to be spotlighted–let me know!

It's Friday, so I'm just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I'll see you on Tuesday! Yes, Tuesday–we are taking off Memorial Day on Monday and we encourage everyone to take a moment on Monday to remember those who gave it all for us! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here as well for an off-day session.

