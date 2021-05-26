May 26, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Armed Robbery. Election Changes. Tides & Tunes. A New Restaurant.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And The Maryland Wing Festival on June 5th at the Fairgrounds!

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery and a mid-afternoon fatal crash. Annapolis has shuffled the deck and changed the rules for City Elections. Ward Two Candidate Scott Gibson is the latest to call for non-partisan elections. The Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Tides & Tunes Concert Series is back. And there’s a new restaurant replacing Paladar at the Annapolis Town Center. (And apologies for the missed DNB from yesterday)

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hopefully, you got a chance to see our favorite aircraft yesterday or are planning to see the Blue Angels flight demonstration a bit later today. Despite the traffic and congestion, you really need to love this time of year. And my apologies for the missed DNB yesterday, I was traveling and, well, let’s just say all internet is not created equal, so now I think we’re good but not sure–my fingers are crossed but if we have issues with another one..you know why. So let’s get into it, shall we?

Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery along Forest Drive. On Tuesday morning at 4 am, a man reported he was walking in the 1400 block of Forest Drive, which is near Marda Lane when he was approached by two unknown suspects. They brandished a gun, assaulted him, and robbed him of more than $100 in cash. The suspects were not located, and the victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Forest Drive at Parole Street was closed for several hours yesterday afternoon as Annapolis Police investigated a fatal two-car crash. Details are emerging but the crash occurred around 330pm and one patient was declared deceased at the scene. We will have more details as they become available.

Annapolis is shuffling the deck a bit for the upcoming election to include voting by mail with ballots being sent to all registered voters in the City. Also several of the polling locations for in-person voting have been changed, so make sure you know where to go. The primary (only for registered democrats or republicans) is September 21st and the General election is November 2nd. Yes, it’s that time again.

And speaking of elections, Ward Two candidate Scott Gibson gas announced that he and his campaign, if successful, will be calling for non-partisan elections. Non-partisan elections have been called for by many candidates in the past including current Mayor Buckley. But usually, that desire wanes when they get elected and realize they need the party.

It is official, Tides & Tunes is back for 2021 beginning June 17th at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s McNasby Campus. Sweet Leda, Timmie Metz, Dublin 5, and all your local favorites will be there. As always the concert is free–but they do ask for a small $10 donation to support their education programs! So, make sure you mark ten Thursdays at 7 pm off on your calendar beginning June 17th. Need more details? AMaritime.org is where to go!

And here’s your tea for the day. Remember Paladar in the Annapolis Town Center? Well, a new restaurant called Tuscan Prime will be opening in the fall of 2021 if all goes well. It is billed as an Italian Chop House and Dolce Bar. Brought to you by the folks that have brought us Carpaccio Tuscan Grill and Squisitos, and Limas’s Chicken. Yumm

OK, that wraps up the news for us today. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to follow us.

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and to the Maryland Wing Festival–coming to the fairgrounds on June 5th!

Hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, but right now, here’s Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast