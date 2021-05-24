May 24, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Herndon Topped. Click It or Ticket. Sewage Leak in Stoney Creek.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A Tennesseean capped the Herndon Climb on Saturday afternoon with the second slowest time ever. Police all over the state are looking for unbelted drivers–click it or ticket. A sewage leak has closed parts of Stoney Creek and the Health Department is warning about any direct water contact for the time being.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is not here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, May 24th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The end of May is here and it is commissioning week at the Naval Academy… so the word of the week is patience. Please be patient with these visitors as they navigate our narrow streets. It will all be over in 5 short days! OK, let’s get into the news.

Saturday was the Herndon Climb. Usually on a Monday and usually with big crowds. But not this year. Saturday–no crowds. But in the end, after 3 hours and 41 minutes, Michael Lancaster from Signal Mountain Tennessee replaced the dixie cup with a midshipman’s cover. This was the second slowest time behind the class of 1998–who we hear was gathered with champagne just waiting for their record to fall. But it was a hot one with temps nearing 90 degrees. And so ends the plebe year for the 4th class Midshipman–plebes no more..and Lancaster, according to tradition, should be the first n his class to make Admiral. But according to reality…which tends to differ from tradition…it has never happened.

Buckle up. Maryland State Police and police jurisdictions all over the state, including here, are participating in the click it or ticket campaign. With highway accidents increasing and highway deaths increasing despite reduced traffic from the pandemic. So the police are out en force through the middle of June. It’s so simple, make sure you buckle up and be safe. We don’t need any more statistics.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and other direct water contacts for Elizabeths Landing, Lombardee Beach, and Sunset Beach on Stoney Creek. The advisory has been issued due to a Saturday night 6,500-gallon wastewater spill that resulted from a force main break on Nabbs Creek Road in Glen Burnie. The Department of Health will collect water samples, and the advisory will be lifted when test results show that the bacterial levels are acceptable for swimming and other direct water contacts.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Rita from Minuteman Press. And up this coming Saturday.. we talk with Tim Balshi, the owner of Seasons Oil and Vinegar Tap Room–by far the most educational one of these I have done yet.

Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And the Maryland Wing Festival happening on June 5th.

Alright, that is, and it is Monday, normally we’d have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report–but she is out of town celebrating her daughter’s graduation–so congrats to the Alsina family. But like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, and not Ann is coming up in just about sixty seconds!

