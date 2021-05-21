May 21, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pregnant Woman Killed. #VaxToWin. Fall School Plans. Fest Tix On Sale. Keepin The Blues Alive

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Laurel woman and her unborn child are dead after being shot by a passenger in her car. Governor Hogan ponies up $2M for #VaxToWin to help the vaccination efforts. The public schools are just now seeking public input as to how they fall return to school should look. The lineup for the Let’s Go Fest is official and tickets go on sale today at noon. This weekend, check out Keepin’ The Blues Alive and the amazing sculpture at Maryland Hall–bring non-perishable food and fill up Katcef Brothers’ Budweiser truck. Make sure you catch the three bonus pods we dropped or are dropping this week. And have a great weekend!

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 21st, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

How about that weather yesterday? And I believe it is going to continue … but we’ll let George weigh in on that. But for now, I have today’s news for you, so let’s get into it!

A 48-year-old Laurel man is in jail facing at least manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a 5-month pregnant woman in Laurel. At about 11 pm on Wednesday night, Anne Arundel County Police were called about the shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle accident and a woman, identified as Latisha Adams, and her unborn child suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased. Now the suspect told police he was fiddling with a gun as a passenger in the rear seat when it went off killing the woman. He said that the accident occurred while he was trying to administer first aid. Police are obviously still investigating and if anyone was near the 3400 block of Laurel Ft Meade Road about 11 pm on Wednesday night, please call 410-222-4731

Governor Hogan was caught on camera offering a bribe yesterday! Well, not really. To help the vaccination effort, the Governor has ponied up $2 million dollars to be given away by the Lottery Commission. There will be 40 random drawings between May 25 and July 4th. The first 39 will each win $40,000 and the 40th on the 4th will win $400,000! All you need to do is be over 18 and get at least one vaccine shot. Those that already got poked are also included. The pokers apparently report that to the MD Health Department and they will anonymize and do a random number to pick winners. Nothing for you to do if you win, the Health Department will be in touch. Oh and one more thing–you need to be a MD resident, and the shot needs to have been given here in MD. And if I disappear on July 5th for a while–you now know why!

I am scratching my head on this one. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools are now just looking for public input for how schools should be opened in the fall. There will be three “listening sessions” on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week and you can also submit written testimony. Details at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or aacps.org/listeningtour and the reason for my head-scratching is the same as it was when we returned to school in March–they have known this day was coming for 14 months…why with only three months left are they just getting around to this?

Well, John O’Leary made it official yesterday and announced the acts for the inaugural Let’s Go Music Festival to be held July 16th and 17th. O’Leary is the organizer behind the Annapolis St. Paddy’s Day Parade and he told me he has always wanted to do a music festival forever and began planning in earnest a few months ago. Tickets go on sale at noon today. And here the lineup– Friday night, the Dan Haas Band, Dublin 5, and The Reagan Years. Admission is $25. Saturday will feature Misspent Youth, Jah Works, Smashmouth, Sugar Ray, and the Gin Blossoms. Saturday tickets start at $100. Tickets at letsgofest.com

But that is in July and this is still May, so here’s what you need to do this weekend. And you can kill two birds with one stone (figuratively..please..no killing birds). Head to Maryland Hall between 11 am and 4 pm with some non-perishable food. There will be a huge Budweiser truck there and we need to fill it to help out neighbors via LOVE AACO. BUT, while there, pop up a chair or blanket and take in some throwback sounds of past Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest acts. This is Keepin the Blues Alive. It will be a low-key party and I know Katcef is bringing a ton of swag and giveaways and all that. Again, 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday–keepin the blues alive! And while there–you MUST check out the spectacular sculpture that ow surrounds the huge tree in front of Maryland Hall. It is a 2 year (maybe more) installation by renowned sculptor Patric Dougherty. I was there on Sunday and it was amazing!

OK, that wraps up the news for us today, but before I turn it over to George, a thank you to the PRSA (Public Relations Society of America) Chesapeake Chapter for asking me to hop on a podcasting panel yesterday–hopefully it helped and hopefully there may be some new podcasts. And speaking of podcasts, I was busy this week and I hope you got a chance to catch them– on Tuesday we dropped a great one on the Herndon Climb … happening this Saturday–but closed to the public…Wednesday night we dropped the monthly beer cast with the crew from Katcef Brothers. And coming up on Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight… Rita from Minuteman Press–which surprised me…so much more than copies and basic printing! So, please check them out and as to the business spotlights–they are all local companies and they make our local world go around, so please support them!

OK, now we’re done. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to give us a follow!

It's Friday, so I'm just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I'll see you on Monday! Oh, almost forgot–Ann will be celebrating her daughter's graduation this weekend and is out of town, so there will not be a Monday Money Report on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

