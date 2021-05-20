May 20, 2021 | Daily News Brief | MDTA Warning. Poor Air Quality. Let’s Go Music Festival. Play Ball!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Governor Hogan has a COVID announcement later today. The MDTA is warning motorists about third-party payment processors–they are not a good idea. The Bowie Baysox are back to full capacity in June. A BIG music festival is coming to Annapolis in July. And Rams Head On Stage is SO back into the game and I am very happy about that!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 20th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, it’s the home stretch of the week, so let’s get into it!

Governor Hogan has called for another press conference later today to make a COVID announcement. Not sure there are any more restrictions to be lifted, so my guess is we are hitting his 70% goal but last night we were at 66.8% so…who knows. There may be something to do with public schools. Tune into his YouTube Channel at 230 pm today or check back in with EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later!

If you are out and about today, don’t exert yourself. The National Weather Service has issued a Code Orange for our air quality today and recommending people with asthma, heart or lung disease, and older adults to use caution. This applies to Anne Arundel, Baltimore County and City, Harford, Howard, PG, Montgomery, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties.

The Maryland Transportation Authority–the toll people are warning of potential scams. Apparently, some motorists have been solicited by companies that are legitimate third-party payment processors. However, while the MDTA will accept payment from them, they have not been authorized to use their name, logos, and marks. Also, they may not be reliable and if it is sent in late, you are still on the hook. The MDTA does NOT charge a fee to process payments and they can all be done on the new website DriveEzMD.com. That is the official tolling site and I have been there and it is really easy to navigate! Just beware!

Festivals are back. And there is a big one planned for the fairgrounds on July 16th and 17th called the Let’s Go Music Festival. They have not made an official announcement of the lineup yet, but for a period yesterday, it was on their website…Friday night sees The Reagan Years, Dublin5, and the Dan Haas Band. And Saturday will have a house DJ, Jah Works, Misspent Youth, Sugar Ray, Smashmouth, and the Gin Blossoms. Tickets are supposed to go on sale tomorrow, so if you are a music fan and have been missing festivals–here’s one in our own backyard.

And speaking of people getting together. With the loosening of restrictions, the Bowie Baysox have said that will be able to operate at full capacity at the stadium beginning in June. They need to re-tool the ticketing system to put their season ticket people back where they belong and get rid of the social distancing empty seats and all. All tickets at Baysox.com and I am pretty sure we’ll have some tickets to give away as well! So stay tuned, the boys of summer are back!

And perhaps the best news of the week was the email I got from our friends at Rams Head On Stage. If there was ever any doubt about them being back in the game…it is gone now. Some of the upcoming shows–comedian Jim Breuer, Keiko Matsui, The Kelly Bell Band, Maggie Rose, Terrapin–the Ultimate Grateful Dead experience, and more. Check it out and get your tickets at ramsheadonstage.com

OK, that's it for the news today.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And of course George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report.

