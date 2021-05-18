May 18, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Cicada News. Navy-Notre-Dame News. Opening News. Herndon News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The cicadas are coming and they are expected to be here tomorrow! Notre Dame and Navy will play their storied football rivalry in Baltimore in 2022. The Annapolis pool is opening for the summer on Saturday as is The Container Store at the mall. A new fitness club at the Annapolis Town Center

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The cicadas are coming. Really. This week. A friend in Riva has had them, but I have yet to see any in Annapolis, but the weather is warm enough and the experts say they are coming in the billions. Let that sink in. They expect that Wednesday through Friday will be the days. And what to expect? They crawl out of the ground as nymphs, attach themselves to a tree or post, shed their skin, and fly around screaming like the horny teenagers they are, looking for a mate. Once impregnated, the females will lay eggs in the bark of trees and when they hatch, the new nymphs fall to the ground and begin to dig only to emerge again in 2038. All tolled, they will be above ground for 5 to 6 weeks to have cicada sex and then they die! There’s a lesson to be learned here somewhere I think! So, get ready!

Here’s some exciting sports news for you. Yesterday, Naval Academy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk announced that the Navy-Notre Dame Football game–a storied rivalry –will be held in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium in 2022. November 12 is the date for all you Navy and Fighting Irish fans. And for those who wonder why the two schools play each other every year… this is a cool story. In WWII, Notre Dame was going belly up as the war had taken all of their students. Navy stepped up and used the campus as a training facility and actually saved Notre Dame. And to repay that debt, Notre Dame agreed to play Navy in Football every year! Pretty cool–huh?

OK Now, let’s talk openings. Well, we know that all restaurants have job openings, and this weekend, Annapolis will have a pool opening–one week early. Yes, the new Truxtun Park Pool.. or the Kenneth R Dunn Municipal Pool to be more precise will open for the season on Saturday. The brand new pool was delayed in opening last year due to COVID and opened in August. And this year, they will be requiring social distancing and mask-wearing if not swimming. Hours are 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am to 8 pm on weekends. Season passes are available and daily rates are $4 for kids and $6 for adults if you are a resident of the CIty and $7 and $10 if you are not!

Other openings…the long-awaited Container Store at the Annapolis Mall will open on Saturday. There will be a lot of fanfare and giveaways and contests. Part of their mantra is to give back to the local communities, so they have decided to support the mall branch of the Anne Arundel County Library and Friends of the Light House. The store is 20,000 square feet and is home to more than 11,000 organization products.

And another opening at the Annapolis Town Center– Snap Fitness will be taking over the spot that used to be Pier 1 Imports–next to Mission BBQ later this year. It is a 24/7 access club with extended staffed hours. This is the first one in Anne Arundel–there are some in Alexandria and Joppa and Fallston. From what I gather, the cost is about $50 a month so not too bad. And True Food Kitchen will be opening up toward the middle of June at the Town Center and I have been sworn to secrecy about what is going in at the former Paladar, the former 24 Hour Fitness, and the former Chop House. But as soon I am allowed to talk, I will!

And finally…as I click upload, I am gonna get changed and head up to the DoubleTree Hotel to speak to the Parole Rotary…way too early to be coherent AND dressed nicely if you ask me! But if you are a Rotarian, I may see you there, please say hello.

