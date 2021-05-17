May 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Two Officers Injured. No More COVID Restrictions. Schools Expand Graduation Guests.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And The Maryland Wing Festival on June 5th at the Fairgrounds!

Today…Two police officers were injured in a pursuit. Schools schedule vaccination clinics and open up attendance for sporting events and increase graduation tickets. Governor Hogan lifts all COVID restrictions. The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is looking for some talented kids for a tuition-free course of study with Maestro Novo. And some Wing Fest tickets up for grabs!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, May 17th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, May is half gone already? I hope you had a good weekend, I was able to do some biking around town this weekend to overcome my fear of riding on the roads… Saturday to City Dock for the Rally to Support the Chesapeake News Guild and The Capital…and Sunday to Maryland Hall where I checked out the new sculpture in front–if you have not seen it, go…you can check out a live video I did on the All Annapolis Facebook page as well. Well, another week–let’s go!

On Saturday, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to a residence in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena for an unknown vehicle parked in a driveway. Officers arrived and found two asleep inside. They awakened the driver who was belligerent and he took off. Police pursued and caught up with the suspect. While trying to talk to him, he took off again injuring two officers. The vehicle became disabled near Ritchie Highway and Robinson Road in Severna Park, the pair got out and tried to run but were caught. Police also recovered a gun tossed from the car during the pursuit. The two officers are going to be fine. One was admitted overnight and the other was treated and released. The two suspects are charged accordingly and in jail awaiting their initial hearing.

Students age 12 and older can now get vaccinated and Anne Arundel County Public Schools are ramping up their vaccination centers at high schools. Beginning this Wednesday, the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed from noon to 3 pm at Annapolis, Broadneck, Old Mill, and South River High Schools. On May 26th, Chesapeake, North County, Severna Park, and Southern will get their turn. These are only open to students and faculty and staff. And anyone under 15 must have a parent present.

And in other school news….fans at the remaining sporting events are no longer limited, but there are some restrictions. And on Friday, the school system also announced that graduating seniors would be getting four tickets to graduation as opposed to the original two. This was all based on Governor Hogan’s press conference on Thursday. But that may be moot because…..

On Friday in a hastily called, last-minute press conference, Governor Hogan announced that he is lifting ALL COVID restrictions effective this past Saturday including any capacity or masking restrictions. Saying that ALL businesses can now be 100% open and operating normally. Masking is still required in health care settings, mass transit, and schools. He encouraged those that are not vaccinated to get vaccinated and to continue to wear masks until they are. He said that businesses could make their own policies on masking for employees and customers but most importantly, he asked everyone to be patient and nice because it will take some time for people to go maskless. And in another surprising move, moments after the Governor spoke, Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman said he is going along with it as well saying we need a summer surge of vaccinations to prevent a fall surge in cases. And as I mentioned I biked downtown on Saturday and most people heeded the Governor’s latest edict–there were VERY few masks in site out in the streets and it was busy!

Do you have a budding musician in your home? The Annapolis Symphony is launching a tuition-free high-level orchestra led by the ASO’s own maestro Jose Luis Novo. Applications are being accepted now for the program that will start in 2021. There is a $100 admin fee and that will be waived if your application is received by the end of this month. This is NOT for beginners and geared to a more high level of proficiency. Interested? FreeYouthOrchestra.com is where you need to go for more info and the application.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Christy from ADU Appliance Source. Appliances have come a long way since I have had to buy one for sure. And up this coming Saturday.. we talk with Rita from Minuteman Press. I had no idea they did so much. So, make sure you catch that.

OK, that’s it, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And the Maryland Wing Festival happening on June 5th. Want a free pair of tickets? Send a tweet out today simply saying “Hey @eyeonannapolis, what’s the code to the Maryland Wing Fest?” And I will select three winners who will each get a pair!

Alright, that it, and it is Monday, so of course, we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann, and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast