May 14, 2021 | Daily News Brief | CDC: No Masks For Vaccinated. Free Pizza For Vaccinated. Fatal Shooting in Brooklyn Park.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…The CDC says vaccinated people can lose the masks for the most part. Governor Hogan still needs to weigh in. Ledo Pizza giving away free pizza to the vaccinated. MVA deadlines for renewing documents. Fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park. Plan 2040 is now the law. Bunmi Omisore is elected to be the next student member of the Board of Education. Memorial for Capital Gazette shooting victims to be dedicated on June 28th, three years after the attack. There’s a rally tomorrow to show support for The Capital and our disdain for Alden. And Federal taxes need to be filed on Monday!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 14th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Lots to talk about today, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

Who doesn’t love a Ledo Pizza…they never cut corners you know. But to help out with the vaccination effort, Ledo is making your pizza for free! If you received your first COVID vaccine shot in May or June in the state of Maryland, bring your card into any Ledo and snag an 8″ cheese pizza for free. The promo runs until the end of June or until they give away 10,000 pizzas.

Another indication that we are on the right COVID track. Yesterday the CDC said that fully vaccinated people can ditch the masks for the most part. They still say you should wear them on planes, trains, mass transit, and in crowded indoor situations, but there is no longer a need to wear them indoors or out for the most part. Now, Maryland still requires them indoors, but Governor Hogan said he will rescind that order when 70% of adults in the state have at least one dose. We’re close. And if I were a betting man, I bet Governor Hogan calls a press conference Monday or Tuesday to do just that!

And in our last bit of COVID news for the day, remember when we were told that state issues expiring things would not expire until 30 days after the state of emergency. That has changed. If you have an expired license, you now have until August 15th to get it renewed. Any other MVA document like registration or handicap placard–June 30th is the date for you. The MVA says most stuff can be done online and suggests that is your first step. However, any in-person MVA business is still by appointment only–which can be made online at the MVA website. And for those curious. the Feds have extended the deadline for the REALID and pushed it back to May of 2023.

It’s been a deadly week in Anne Arundel County. Three dead earlier this week in a murder-suicide in Laurel and now a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park. This is the 8th murder in Anne Arundel County this year. It all went down in the 400 Block of Townsend Avenue. Police responded and found Christopher Lombr, 29, of Brooklyn Park, in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe he was walking along the road when he got into an argument with an unknown male who shot Lombr and fled the area on foot. They were not able to locate the suspect but he is described as a black male with a black hat and white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants and shoes. Police are asking for anyone that might know something to call them at 410-222-4731

OK, we’re stuck with it. Well, it’s not a horrible thing to be stuck with, but County Executive Pittman signed Plan2040 otherwise known as the General Development Plan into law yesterday afternoon. This is the roadmap for the County for the next 20 years! This lays out how land will be developed and how each region of the county will be improved for the next two decades as well as strict environmental protections. If you did not speak up at any of the meetings on the plan, please don’t squawk about it. But you can view the plan at aacounty.org

Congrats to Bunmi Omisore. She is a rising senior at Arundel High and was just selected by members of CRASC.. or the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils as the next student member of the Board of Education. She is a first-generation American with parents who emigrated from Nigeria. Now, it is up to Governor Hogan to sign off on the selection which tends to be a formality. As we have said, Anne Arundel is unique as this is the only district in the country that gives the student member full voting rights. Omisore’s term will begin on July 1! Congrats Bunmi!

Here’s a date for your calendar. June 28th at 11 am. It is the third anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom and will be the dedication of the new Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial along Compromise Street across from the Fawcetts building. The memorial will remember the lives of Rob Hiassan, John McNamera, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman, and Wendi Winters. David Simon of HBO’s “The Wire” will speak along with his wife, author Laura Lippman.

OK, that wraps up the news for us today. But I want to mention a few reminders for the weekend. First, The Capital is under fire. Tribune Publishing (their corporate overlord) is holding a shareholder meeting on the 21st to presumably accept the Alden offer to buy the company. Alden is scum and will likely decimate The Sun, The Capital, and the Carroll County Times along with the other Tribune publications across the country. The local news guild has planned a support rally on Saturday at 2 pm at Susan Campbell Park aka City Dock for a last-ditch effort to hopefully influence shareholders to vote no on the acquisition. Show your support for these guys because they are out there busting their asses for you every day to bring you news. So…it’s a date…right? See you Saturday at 2 to say no to Alden!

And a reminder that you need to file your federal taxes… or an extension.. by midnight Monday if you have not already done so. Maryland taxes have a bit more time–the Maryland deadline is July 15th

OK, now we’re done. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to give us a follow!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. He’s coming up in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– here’s Rick from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast