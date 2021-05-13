May 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | COVID Restrictions Lift on Saturday! Fuel is Flowing. Last Day of School!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Governor Hogan has said all COVID restrictions will lift on Saturday with the exception of indoor masking. And County Executive Pittman went along with it. The oil pipeline causing the gas shortage is back online. Schools have announced the last day of the year. AACC partnered up with UMGC to offer a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Computer Science in 5 years! Annapolis has a lot of EV charging stations. And way to support Sam House–they hit the goal and then some!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, May 13th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, I need to hustle…meeting my Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class in a bit so… a quick thank you to everyone who re-tweeted for Sam House. They hit their goal and then some–like nearly $32K and counting. I will pick some winners tonight! OK, let’s get into it!

We are getting close. Yesterday, Governor Hogan said that all COVID restrictions would be lifted effective Saturday with the exception of indoor masking, and surprisingly, County Executive Pittman went along with it. So, bars and restaurants, performance venues, stadiums, festivals, etc–all at 100% capacity! As to indoor masking, as soon as 70% of adults in the state have at least one dose of the vaccine…the Governor will lift the mandate on that. Other items..with places being unable to get employees, beginning in late June, the Department of Labor will be reinstating the requirement for proof of work search in order to get unemployment. Vaccines for kids 12 and older can be had beginning tomorrow–it must be the Pfizer vaccine and you can find out where they are at covidvax.maryland.gov. So some great news for businesses. Now, let’s hit that 70% goal. The Governor wants to hit it by Memorial Day, but we can chuck the masks if we get there before! Get the shot!

Governor Hogan also addressed the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, hack, and ransom attack. He said Maryland does not rely on it too much as much of our oil comes into the port of Baltimore and is trucked. But, according to NBC 4.1% of the gas stations in Maryland are without fuel. 17% in Virginia and 8% in DC. Colonial says they re-started the pipeline at 5 pm yesterday, so the fuel is running. It will take some time, but something exacerbating the problem is people panic buying..remember the toilet paper? If you need gas..buy it. Don’t stockpile it. Get the app Gas Buddy and you can find the closest station to you. I got gas at the Quiet Waters Exxon on Tuesday night and they were out of regular, the medium grade was $3.66 per gallon. And I have heard of significant lines to get gas. Take a deep breath, this too shall pass!

Whenever I see news about the end of the school year, I can’t help but think of Alice Cooper

[INSERT CLIP]

The final day of school for most non-senior students in Anne Arundel County will be June 18th. Seniors–you’re done on May 27th–enjoy Beach Week. And let’s not forget the teachers who have had to put up with the most challenging year and a half– they are done on June 21–enjoy your summer, you all deserved it times ten! And when it all comes to an end in September–Wednesday, September 8th is the first day of the next school year!

And once you get out of high school, you may want to go to college. Well, listen up. University of Maryland Global Campus and Anne Arundel Community College just struck up a deal to allow students to start at AACC and wrap up at UMGC in 5 years with a Bachelor’s AND a Master’s in Computer Science. The deal is that you are at AACC for 3 years, transfer to UMGC for one, and then a final one at UMGC will nail down that master’s. In one of the better paying and in-demand industries, I might add. And speaking of going to college–if that is in your future, PLEASE don’t forget about MHEC, the Maryland Higher Education Commission–they have $120 million-plus to give away to help you out.

And to wrap it up, here’s an “I bet you didn’t know” factoid. The City of Annapolis currently has 14 EV Charging stations? 4 ready to come online in a few weeks, 8 getting ready for construction, and another 12 in the works. Currently, they are at Truxtun Park at the rec center, West St Library, Whitmore Garage, Knighton Garage, and Giant Food on Bay Ridge Road. 4 will come online by the 4th of July in the Gott’s Court Garage. So for all of you Tesla and Volt and Bolt owners–there you go!

