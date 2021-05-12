May 12, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder Suicide in Laurel Update. Gas Woes. Samaritan House Wins!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

We have details on a quadruple shooting in Laurel that left a couple dead and their child in critical condition. Police arrest a Baltimore man after he assaults an officer trying to flee a drug-related traffic stop. Police arrest an accused rapist. Governor Hogan says drive as normal, there's no need to worry about the gas shortage due to the pipeline hack/ransom. County Executive Pittman unveiled a very cool new mapping tool called My Anne Arundel. And the 8th Annual Burritos for Beds was a resounding success yesterday at Chevy's Fresh Mex. The free breakfast fundraiser netted the Samaritan House $28,000.

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Not gonna waste any time today, there is a lot of news today and to be honest, most of it is bad. So if you are looking for an upper… swipe left and delete! OK, let’s get into it.

This happened late on Monday night, but we did not have all the details for yesterday’s DNB, so here goes. At about 930pm police were called to the 200 Block of Federalsburg South in Laurel for a shooting. When they got there, they found a man deceased on a neighbor’s steps, his wife deceased inside her home, their 10-year old son suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, and another man deceased in the home. Police are still sorting it all out, but the homeowners, Ryan Lee and his wife Ivania had another woman living in their home. That woman’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Shawn Price of Welcome MD came to the home trying to reconcile and broke into the home, shooting Mr. Lee, his wife, and son before turning the gun on himself. The son was flown to Hopkins Pediatric and after surgery was listed in critical but stable condition. The woman who was living there escaped the home and fled to a neighbor with another 2-year-old child. It is unknown if the child is hers or the Lees. The Capital has reported that the woman had taken a protective order out on the suspect but had rescinded it herself. There is still a lot to investigate to piece together this tragedy and we will update it on EyeOnAnnapolis.net as we know more. Police are asking anyone with info to contact them at 410-222-4731 or anonymously at 410-22-4700. Terrible

Just before noon the other day at the Exxon on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie, police were checking on an occupied BMW in the parking lot. They noticed marijuana and 2 black duffel bags in plain site and asked the driver to get out. Instead of complying, he started to drive away and headed to an officer. Another officer reached into the car and the driver grabbed his hand and sped off. The officer freed himself and pursued the car. They found a duffel bag along the side of the road with a large amount of drugs and a loaded Glock handgun with a laser sight. They tracked the suspect to an apartment on Winding Wood Road and he ran out and got into a Hyundai, took aim at a few police cruisers before hitting a tree. They arrested the suspect, a 29-year-old male from the 500 Block of Bentalou Street in Baltimore, and charged him accordingly. If you want to see the list of the stash they confiscated..it’s long…check out the story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

An update. And some good news. Earlier, we told you about a rape in Glen Burnie where a woman was picked up and taken behind a business and raped near some dumpsters. Police were looking for a suspect driving a Hyundai and yesterday they found him. They developed a lead and followed it and when he was arrested there was evidence linking him to the rape. He is a 31-year old male from Glen Burnie and was charged with 1st and 2nd-degree rape and a number of other charges. So good job AACOPD for resolving that one so quickly.

And here is the last bad news story of the day–over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline was hacked and held for ransom interrupting like 70% of the fuel on the East Coast. Well, the pinch is being felt in 13 states that are starting to run out of gas. My daughter said that there are miles-long lines at some stations in Wilmington, NC. Governor Hogan had a cabinet meeting and there has been a statewide response and they are monitoring it. The pipeline operators say it will not be long until it is restored, but Hogan says we are prepared for any contingencies–but he didn’t say how or what. But he did say for now drivers should “proceed as normal” which I guess is the Maryland version of that “Keep Calm and Carry On” meme.

In some geeky cool news. County Executive Pittman announced a new app that is map-based. They are overlaying all sorts of records on properties all throughout the county on a map. Click on your house and see all the information about the property, capital improvements, and more. It is really kind of cool to explore. The map is called My Anne Arundel and you can check it out at maps.aacounty.org

OK and FINALLY, some great news. If you did not make it to the 8th Beds for Burritos boo on you. Was a good breakfast with a bunch of great people for an even better cause. And the people were generous! It all benefitted the Samaritan House in Annapolis which is a recovery program for men. Chevys Fresh Mex donated the space and the yummy food. And attendees were asked to make a donation. I did. And so did most everyone else to the tune of $28,000! This will go a long way to help those suffering in our community. Check out all they do and if you want to make a small donation….they are about $2K shy of their $30,000 goal, you should go to samaritanhouseannapolis.org

