May 11, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Good COVID News. Development News. Free Breakfast Burritos!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

Today…Lots of GREAT COVID news from Governor Hogan. Anne Arundel County Health Department has stepped up the vaccination game. There will be a virtual option for schools next year. The Goddard School is coming to Riva Road along with a 250 unit hi-rise luxury apartment building. Visit Annapolis is partnering with the AAWDC to put on a hiring fair for the hospitality industry. And if you are listening/reading this before 10 am today–go to Chevy’s for a free breakfast burrito and learn about Sam House!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The cicadas are coming. Everyone seems to think it is this week and Brad Bell from ABC7 tweeted out some pics of the critters on his trees. And according to the Cicada Safari app, there have been about 90 sightings in the Annapolis area–so be ready! But for now, let’s talk about today’s news!

Five words I have not said in a long time..SOME GREAT NEWS ABOUT COVID. Governor Hogan announced that the State experienced the lowest number of new cases since lat July, Positivity and case rate is the lowest they have been since October, hospitalizations are under 800 and 64.5% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

And the Anne Arundel County Health Department is making it easy to get vaccinated as well. The Health Department is holding appointments and walk-ins weekdays, weekends, and evenings. Locations include AACC, Baymeadow in Glen Burnie, Live Casino and Hotel, Lula Scott Community Center in Shady Side, O’Malley Senior Center in Odenton, Pip Moyer Rec Center here in Annapolis, various libraries throughout the county, and Ft. Meade. For teachers and students, there are the 12 high schools. Days and hours vary from place to place, so you want to go to aacounty.org/covidvax call 410-222-7256 or shoot them an email at [email protected]

Sliding right into some school news. Dr. Arlotto has said that there will be a remote learning option for next year! He cautioned it is for a small group of people that have the need for it and it will be very different than the model they cobbled together over the past year and said it would be more of a “virtual academy.” They are ironing out the bugs, but keep your ears open if you feel that might be right for you. He indicated that it would be appropriate for some students with disabilities or a specific family issue. He did emphasize that it is NOT a hybrid option–this is ALL online!

The Goddard School–a pre-school and daycare center is building a 14,000 square foot campus at the Annapolis Technology Park which is that industrial park off Riva Road sort of behind Squisitos and the CVS. It is expected to be partially open (about 50% capacity) by the fall and the rest in about a year as they build it out.

And across the street–at the property that used to house Rockwell or is it Collins…well, the old Arinc building and the lot on its left, they are getting ready to build a 7-acre project with retail and 250 luxury apartments in a 5 story tower. That whole area is really getting built up for sure.

Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation are hosting a huge virtual hiring event on June 10th. This is designed to put future employees together with future employers in the hospitality sector–restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes, etc. It gets underway at 10 am and businesses will be able to put their whole bio and links and positions online and job seekers can peruse them and schedule an online interview right there in a video chat–so get dressed. The elves will work their magic behind the scene to make it all work. To register–as a business or as someone looking for work, I would say go to visitannapolis but it is so darned convoluted–go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net we have the story pinned to the top. Click through to their page and submit your info. Businesses looking to submit is obvious on the page…individuals look carefully, it’s there…just not obvious!

And finally…as I click upload, I am going to get dressed …well, not that I am undressed now, but presentable dressed and make my way to Chevys for a free breakfast burrito. It is the 8th Burritos for Beds at Chevy’s to benefit the Samaritan House which is a recovery house for men that does incredible work. 7-10 am free breakfast and I encourage you to go. While there you can learn about Sam House and make a donation. $50 and up gets a limited edition t-shirt, but don’t do it for the shirt–do it for the work they continue to do. And if you see me there, please say hello!

OK, that does wrap up the news for us today, a huge thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report! All that gets underway in just one minute after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast