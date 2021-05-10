May 10, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bay Bridge Back Up. Boat Collision. Killarney House News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Here’s the scoop on the horrendous backup on the Bay Bridge on Saturday and info on a boat crash–both limited info. Annapolis Police opened two new substations. The Lynx is back for two weeks. Killarney House is hiring and they are having a hiring fair today from 1-5 pm. And, because there are not enough people wanting to work, they are scaling back hours at Killarney House and Brian Boru. And a Bonus Pod alert for noon today–Keepin’ The Blues Alive!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, May 10th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope all the mommies had a great Mother’s Day. While not a mom, myself, I did get to mooch a dinner at Level last night and it hit the spot after getting my tax act together.

Did you get caught up in the massive backup on the Bay Bridge on Saturday? Police are being kind of tight-lipped but what we know is that it was a pursuit followed by a stand-off. Both directions of Route 50 on Kent Island were stopped and the suspect was ultimately taken into custody. We do know he was wanted by Anne Arundel County Police, but that’s about all we know. Hopefully, we will get more info a bit later today, so you want to check back with us at EyeOnAnnapolis.net later.

Another incident that the authorities were slow to release info on. Late Thursday night there was some sort of collision between two boats in the Bay just south of the bridge. A cabin cruiser capsized with four aboard. A nearby boater rescued three, but the fourth was trapped in the cabin. A Natural Resources Police Officer slash Diver, Brian Hunt jumped in and was able to free the man. He was taken to shock trauma by helicopter and released. They did locate the second boat, but at this point, they are not releasing any info about the crash, the occupants of the second boat or their condition.

And this is some good news. On Friday, the Annapolis Police opened up two new substations and resource centers in two public housing communities, HACA got the needed permission from the Feds to do it and now there will be police presence more frequently in Robinwood and Harbour House. But, it is also bringing community resources to the communities that need them. So good on the City and HACA working together!

A reminder about the hiring event this afternoon at Killarney House. 1 pm to 5 pm. Immediate hiring for ALL positions. And they are a great company. And in related news, they announced because they are not able to find enough people wanting to work, they are scaling back hours at Brian Boru and Killarney House which will both be closed on Mondays. Brian Boru will also be closed for lunch on Tuesdays and open at 4 pm. In the email, they said that lack of full staffing is taking its toll on the existing staff and ultimately the service provided to us. The move is being done to allow their team to have a more balanced quality of life. And if THAT is not an indication of the type of company they are, I don’t know what is.

The tall ship Lynx pulled into City Dock this weekend for a two-week stay. She is a replica of a privateer schooner built in 1812. Want to check out some maritime history? Deck tours will be available Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 430pm except for Saturdays when the tours close between 1230pm and 3 pm. She’s been here before and it is a fascinating look at a bygone era.

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Dr. Taksey from Maryland Oncology Hematology. I love to learn about a different type of business other than a retail-facing one. Up on Saturday.. Christy Olif from ADU an appliance distributor and you will be shocked at what today’s appliances are all about. Later today, we’re dropping a bonus pod with Neal Katcef and Don Hooker talking about the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest and the partnership with Katcef Brothers, and the upcoming event on the 22nd at Maryland Hall– Keepin’ The Blues Alive! So, keep those ears open!

It is Monday, so of course, we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann, and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

