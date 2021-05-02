Maryland’s First Big “Sportsbook” Opens

There has been a big buzz across a number of different states over the past few weeks as bills introduced to legalize online sports betting and other online sporting activities have started to pass, the most notably recently coming from Gov. Cuomo and New York with their own recent budgeting for betting, but many expect Maryland could be joining this growing list as lawmakers had recently passed a bill allowing sports betting and just awaiting the final signature from Gov. Larry Hogan which is expected to be an eventuality. In anticipation of this passing, however, the first big “sportsbook” has opened up in Maryland with the Sports and Social facility.

For now, the $15 million facility at the Maryland Live! Casino Hotel that had been build in partnership with Fanduel is more of a sports bar than a sportsbook, but once the expected legalization is in place it will be fully geared up to deliver sports betting to patrons. The big features are immediately noticeable, a wall of screens measuring 100 feet long and at 47 feet high if you’re in close proximity you certainly won’t be missing out on any action, with plenty of seating and booths for those looking for something to eat and drink while watching there are plenty of choices there too.

Not to move too far away from the bar theme however there are social options available, with a foosball table, skeeball, and some bowling lanes there is other entertainment other than just the sports betting too, and that’s not to mention the slot machines and other tables games of the casino for those looking for other wagering options aside from those found online when looking at ukonlinecasinoslist.com. It certainly does seem like it’ll be an exciting experience when things get back to normal and patrons can get out of the house and experience live entertainment once again.

That isn’t to take away from the exciting opportunities in online sports betting and gambling that is coming to the state however – officials have been hoping to see the first online sportsbooks launched by Sept 1st ahead of the NFL season, and with the biggest names in the online sportsbook space already geared up for launch with many others surely having options waiting in the wings too, any announcement for a start date will likely see the sites going live extremely quickly.

It’s safe to say that the tail end of 2021 will have a huge number of sports betting opportunities available for Maryland punters, and heading into the new year the potential for full support both online and offline for the biggest events as fans return to stadiums and live sporting gets back to where it was before the start of 2020.

