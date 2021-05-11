If you are like most of us, taking time out of our busy schedules to find something fun to do just seems to add to our chore list. Maryland Recommendations aims to make life a little less stressful by presenting researched and recommended business listings in quick and easy formats such as “Maryland’s Top 10” and “Daily Recommendations.”

These useful, professional listings can save you time and energy in searching for trustworthy companies without having to hunt them down yourself. They cover pleasure and entertainment listings for such things as the best restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, local parks, fishing charter boats on our beautiful Chesapeake Bay (‘Top 10 Annapolis Fishing Charters’), and other things to do in Maryland. They also cover needful listings such as dog walkers, auto repair, accountants, home repairs, retail shops, and medical services in Maryland.

Maryland Recommendations first started as a group on Facebook called “Maryland Recommendations” and now also has an account on Instagram which is still going strong. Group members trade reviews and recommendations on all things Maryland. They list their favorite retail stores and coffee shops, beauty salons and barbershops they frequent, the best restaurants to eat at, medical doctors and dentists they prefer, even their top choice of national parks. They continue to encourage group members to not only share their recommendations but to request them as well. After hearing of these inquiries, Maryland Recommendations members give back new suggestions they can try. Members and clients are assured of receiving trustworthy recommendations since they have been searched out, scrutinized, and then given the thumbs-up of approval by other members before being passed along. A win-win for everyone in the community.

Content Continues Below

Now, the Maryland Recommendations website has combined those suggestions as well as reviews from social media platforms into easy-to-view lists of vetted endorsements. Conveniently located on the homepage, “Maryland Top 10’s” link to in-depth lists of Maryland’s ten best fishing charter boats, pawnshops, auto repairs, and dog walkers. For the most recent recommendations, you can also click on the “Daily Recommendations” link, which keeps you up to date on all the most recent (as well as delicious and fun) reviews. If you follow on Instagram, the “Daily Recommendations” show up there as well. Also included on the website and in the Facebook group are service recommendations for legal representation, auto repair, home repair, education, and resources for beauty, fitness, and health. From listings of tattoo artists to equestrian centers, from realtors to garage door repairmen, or animal trainers to the best seafood restaurant near you, Maryland Recommendations has you covered. Additionally, there is a great article section on Education that many members find helpful. For instance, the ‘best high schools in Maryland’ article and some other useful related articles. These blog posts cover many other subjects as well, such as health issues, pain management, legal advice, advice for when it is time to visit the dentist, and more.

Maryland Recommendations also has a business directory that is made up of strictly Maryland businesses. This listing offers many corporate owners many important professionals services such as attorneys, accountants, marketing consultants, and photographers. They offer a large Google map of Maryland conveniently plotted with marker icons of business locations so you can see at a glance, services in your area. Maryland has a healthy corporate climate and there are many service options available for the discerning business owner.

There is something for everyone on Maryland Recommendations. The vetted listings on “Maryland’s Top 10’s” and the “Daily Recommendations” make life just a little bit easier for busy Marylanders in search of good products and services without the hassle and worry of choosing from seemingly limitless options online. The time, effort, and even money you may save by perusing the articles, tips, and recommendations are well worth a visit to Maryland Recommendations. Try them out and see for yourself – you won’t be disappointed.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS