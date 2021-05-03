Luminis Health – AAMC Announces New Leadership

Luminis Health has announced the following appointments to its leadership team:

Stephen (Steve) Selinger, MD is the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC). Dr. Selinger will serve as the physician executive for Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, Luminis Health J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, and Luminis Health Pathways.

Dr. Selinger is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is an assistant professor at Georgetown University Medical Center, as well as a clinical instructor at Johns Hopkins University. He has a record of outstanding accomplishments as a physician executive in leading on the objectives important in the Chief Medical Officer position at LHAAMC. Critical to his role is team-based work and care with nursing, clinical and support services, shared services, and all medical staff.

J. Manuel “Manny “Ocasio is the new Luminis Health Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Ocasio brings more than 20 years of Human Resources, Legal, and healthcare expertise to this role and will be instrumental in leading the HR team including Talent Acquisition, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Health, Learning & Development, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Ocasio holds an Information and Telecommunications Systems post master’s certificate from Johns Hopkins University, has a Juris Doctor degree from University of Maryland School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. Using Luminis Health’s new Strategic Plan called Vision 2030, Ocasio and his team will work to build a positive culture to engage all employees in our success. Our Vision 2030 workforce bold goal states that “Luminis Health will become the #1 employer of choice in the region where 100% of team members find joy at work.”

Joan L. Gelrud is the new Chief Quality and Population Health Officer (CQPHO) for Luminis Health. She is responsible for the system-wide function of quality, which includes patient safety, infection control, patient experience, and accreditation services.

Gelrud brings more than 40 years of healthcare expertise to this role and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Maryland, and a master’s in nursing from The Catholic University of America. Gelrud will work with medical staff leaders and the quality committees of the board to set strategic priorities, assess operations to ensure compliance, and guide the implementation of improvements.

Jenine Warnke is the new Vice President for Financial Operations for Luminis Health. With more than 20 years of financial expertise, Warnke will be responsible for all accounting operations of Luminis Health.

Warnke has a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, Finance from Loyola University. She has extensive knowledge of the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission regulations and grant requirements of the Office of Management and Budget’s Uniform Guidance. In her role at Luminis Health, Warnke will ensure that reported results comply with generally accepted accounting principles. She will also oversee the proper implementation, optimization, maintenance, and performance measurement of the accounting systems.

“I am honored to have individuals of this caliber join our team,” said Tori Bayless, chief executive officer of Luminis Health. “As a leading health system in Maryland, Luminis Health’s mission is to enhance the health of the people we serve. These leaders will be instrumental in implementing and achieving the goals of our new strategic plan. Vision 2030 has three strategic imperatives: shift focus to the health ecosystem, address health through social determinants, and adopt emerging technology.”

