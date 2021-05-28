Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Virtual Season Finale Scheduled for June 4th

Livestreaming at 7:30 pm on Friday, June 4, the LSO will end its abbreviated 2020-2021 season from Riva Trace Baptist Church in Davidsonville, MD. The concert will be live-streamed on both Facebook and YouTube. Because of continued COVID concerns, the concert is not open to the general public.

The LSO, conducted by Anna Binneweg, will offer Dvořák’s String Seranade, Op. 22, Gounod’s Petite Symphonie for Wind Nonet, Op. 216, and Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks arranged for small brass ensemble.

The concert can be viewed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LSOmusic and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCsTBwJJJGCEGMlcWWGdzNig/live or through the links provided on the LSO website at www.lso-music.org.

Anna Binneweg is the Music Director/Conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra where she also serves as Associate Professor of Music in addition to being the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. She holds a Doctor of Music degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University. She made her European conducting debut in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2012.

The LSO, our community orchestra involved in community affairs, is central Maryland’s premier community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs, and students. They play for the love of making high-quality classical and light classical music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

