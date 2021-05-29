Local Business Spotlight: Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom
This was a schooling lesson and I learned so much about olive oil that I feel a trip to Europe in my future.
Today we speak with Tim Balshi, the owner of Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom. From the olive farmers to the mill in Spain (which they own), to the few months for harvest, to the differences between virgin olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil, we talk about it…and everything in between.
The only burning question I have left is why I like olive oil, but am not a fan of olives.
If you love the rich goodness of some fine oil and vinegar, here you go!
Have a listen! And then head to Main Street and ask for Taryn–she’ll hook you up with some goodness!
Links:
- Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom (Website)
- Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom (Facebook)
- Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom (Instagram)
