THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom

| May 29, 2021, 12:00 PM

This was a schooling lesson and I learned so much about olive oil that I feel a trip to Europe in my future.

Today we speak with Tim Balshi, the owner of Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom. From the olive farmers to the mill in Spain (which they own), to the few months for harvest, to the differences between virgin olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil, we talk about it…and everything in between.

The only burning question I have left is why I like olive oil, but am not a fan of olives.

If you love the rich goodness of some fine oil and vinegar, here you go!

Have a listen! And then head to Main Street and ask for Taryn–she’ll hook you up with some goodness!

Links:

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«