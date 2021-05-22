Local Business Spotlight: Minuteman Press Annapolis
If you are looking to get a photocopy of your driver’s license or some business cards, Minuteman Press of Annapolis can handle that.
And so much more! We sat down (yes, in-person) with Rita Siprak-Weill who is the owner of Minuteman Press to learn about her business which can handle the smallest job of a single copy, to complex annual reports, binders, or even clothing and promotional products.
Generally, if it can be printed, Rita and her team can handle it.
Have a listen!
Links:
- Minuteman Press Annapolis (Website)
- Minuteman Press Annapolis (Facebook)
- Minuteman Press Annapolis (Linked In)
