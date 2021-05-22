THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Minuteman Press Annapolis

| May 22, 2021, 12:00 PM

If you are looking to get a photocopy of your driver’s license or some business cards, Minuteman Press of Annapolis can handle that.

And so much more!  We sat down (yes, in-person) with Rita Siprak-Weill who is the owner of Minuteman Press to learn about her business which can handle the smallest job of a single copy, to complex annual reports, binders, or even clothing and promotional products.

Generally, if it can be printed, Rita and her team can handle it.

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

