Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Oncology Hematology

No one wants to think about a cancer diagnosis, but often cancer touches our lives in some way. Today, we talk with Dr. Jason Taksey who is a doctor withabout cancer, warning signs, advancements, and the practice located right on Bestgate Road.

While a cure for cancer is not in the near future, Dr. Taksey does believe the strides made to date have enabled us to cure some cancers and extend the management of many others far from what it was in years past.

Have a listen!

Links:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB