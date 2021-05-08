THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Oncology Hematology

| May 08, 2021, 12:00 PM


No one wants to think about a cancer diagnosis, but often cancer touches our lives in some way. Today, we talk with Dr. Jason Taksey who is a doctor with Maryland Oncology Hematology about cancer, warning signs, advancements, and the practice located right on Bestgate Road.

While a cure for cancer is not in the near future, Dr. Taksey does believe the strides made to date have enabled us to cure some cancers and extend the management of many others far from what it was in years past.

Have a listen!

