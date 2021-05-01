Local Business Spotlight: Lewnes Steak House

Celebrating 100-plus years in Annapolis, Lewnes Steak House is one of the most venerable businesses in town. It’s a traditional prime steak house in the heart of Eastport and if you want the best steak in the region (not just Annapolis), Lewnes is the place to go!

We hopped on the phone with Mack Lewnes, who is the owner along with his father, Charlie, and brother Sam to discuss just how this century-old, family-owned business does it time and time again. Find out Mack’s favorite dish on the menu and the secret sauce behind the incredible service.

Have a listen–and then go get a steak. You will not be disappointed!

