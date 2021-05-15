THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: ADU – Your Appliance Source

| May 15, 2021, 12:00 PM


Ever been in the grocery store and forget if you needed milk or eggs? Running late from work and wish someone would pre-heat the oven for that pizza you are toting? Well, apparently now, your appliances have your back.

We spoke with Christy Oliff who is the VP of Marketing for ADU–Your Appliance Source.  All I can say is my mind is blown about the complexities of today’s appliances and the capabilities.  ADU is based here in Annapolis and Linthicum and primarily sells to builders through their 8 locations, but they always welcome consumers as well. A family business since 1982, ADU represents more than 50 brands of appliances–the basics and some you probably didn’t know you needed.

Have a listen!

Links:

Where to find the DNB...

Severn Bank

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»