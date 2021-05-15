Local Business Spotlight: ADU – Your Appliance Source

Ever been in the grocery store and forget if you needed milk or eggs? Running late from work and wish someone would pre-heat the oven for that pizza you are toting? Well, apparently now, your appliances have your back.

We spoke with Christy Oliff who is the VP of Marketing for ADU–Your Appliance Source. All I can say is my mind is blown about the complexities of today’s appliances and the capabilities. ADU is based here in Annapolis and Linthicum and primarily sells to builders through their 8 locations, but they always welcome consumers as well. A family business since 1982, ADU represents more than 50 brands of appliances–the basics and some you probably didn’t know you needed.

