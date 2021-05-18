Live! Casino & Hotel to Host Hospitality Job Fair May 24th and 25th

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, a AAA Four-Diamond rated gaming and entertainment destination, announced they are ramping up recruitment efforts to fill roles across the property including food & beverage, security, special events, customer support, sales, gaming, as well as unique executive positions.

“We are looking forward to hosting our second hospitality job fair of 2021 to fill a variety of positions with a continued commitment to recruiting a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Nancy Myshko, Vice President of Human Resources for Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “We highly encourage job seekers to apply online prior to attending the fair for an efficient onsite interview and application process, so your job search ends here and you’re ready to go Live!”

Visit www.Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com/Careers to learn more about available positions and requirements.

Hospitality Job Fair Details

The Hospitality Job Fair is scheduled for Monday, May 24th and Tuesday, May 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., at THE HALL at Live!, located at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

Recruiters and hiring managers will be interviewing candidates for full and part-time opportunities including food servers, bartenders, bar porters, bussers, host/hostess, line cook, prep cook, steward/dishwasher, EVA attendant, cage cashier, slot guest services attendant, special events representatives, security ambassador, table games dealer and poker dealer. There are also unique opportunities available for positions including VIP Host, Senior Sales Manager, Conference Services Manager, Customer Support Engineer, Director of Asian Marketing and Database Marketing Analyst.

Live! is offering two incentive programs during this process. Candidates hired on May 24th or May 25th will be eligible to receive a $750 sign-on bonus and current Live! employees that refer a candidate to a position will receive $750 referral bonus if the candidate is hired.

Applicants for bartenders must be at least 21 years of age. All attendees will be required to undergo a temperature check and wear a mask upon check-in. Live! will have extra masks and sanitizer available.

