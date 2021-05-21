Lefty Fans Seven Straight Batters in Baysox 8th Straight Win

Kevin Smith struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings and the Baysox rode a four-run third inning rally to a 6-1 Thursday evening victory in Richmond, VA.

With one on and one down in the first inning, Kevin Smith started a dominant run. He struck out David Villar swinging with a slider in the dirt to start a run of seven consecutive strikeouts.

As the Flying Squirrels were flailing away, Bowie’s bats went to work. Leading 1-0, Bowie loaded the bases for JC Escarra who singled to center scoring two runs. Later in the frame, consecutive RBI-singles from Robert Neustrom and Doran Turchin extended the Bowie lead to 5-0.

The Baysox got a solid effort from Tyler Joyner who got the win with three innings of relief. Bowie got multi-hit games from Adley Rutschman, Escarra and Cadyn Grenier in the victory. Luis Perez made his Double-A debut working a scoreless in the ninth inning in the win.

With the victory, the Baysox have won eight of their last nine games. In games started by DL Hall, Kyle Bradish and Kevin Smith, Bowie is 9-0. The Baysox have the best record in the Double-A Northeast League at 11-3.

The Baysox look to keep rolling with RHP Ofelky Peralta on the mound Friday, May 21st at 6:35 p.m. Bowie will next be at home for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch Tuesday, May 25th vs. Harrisburg.

