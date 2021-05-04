Leapfrog Says AAMC Get’s Straight A’s

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has achieved “Straight A” recognition in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the nation’s most prestigious honor for patient safety. LHAAMC is one of only 27 hospitals in the United States to get an “A” grade every grading cycle since 2012. For the 19th consecutive time, LHAAMC was awarded an “A” for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.

“To be just one of 27 hospitals in the country to achieve the highest ranking year after year reaffirms our passion and commitment to the health and safety of our patients,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “Our communities expect and deserve high-quality care. During this pandemic, every member of our team has gone above-and-beyond to keep staff, patients, and visitors safe. I want to express my appreciation to our entire team and volunteers for their hard-work and dedication.”

“It’s clear Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center is on a never-ending quest to keep patients safe through thick and thin,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This likely saved lives through the pandemic and prepared for future health emergencies. I thank Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center for leadership and inspiration in these trying times.”

The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F” to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog Group’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

“Our patients can rest assured they will receive the best possible care,” said Dr. Stephen Cattaeno, president of the medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “These grades are a gold standard measure that represent a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. I am proud to be a part of a health care team that recognizes the importance of caring for our patients and improving their well-being.”

To see more details on Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s performance and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

