Late Baysox Rally Not Enough as Altoona Wins in Walk-Off

In another marathon game on Friday night, the Bowie Baysox rallied from an initial 2-0 deficit to take a 4-2 lead, but could not hang on as the Altoona Curve won, 5-4 in 10 innings.

Altoona scored a run in the second and added to it with a solo home run from Rodolfo Castro in the fourth to make it 2-0 Curve. But Bowie battled back, with Chris Hudgins hitting his first home run of the season in the sixth, a two-run shot, and the first Baysox home run with a man on base.

With the game still tied at two in the seventh, Patrick Dorrian doubled to begin the inning and continue his strong start to the young season. Alexis Torres doubled him in one batter later, and Malquin Canelo drove in Torres to put the Baysox on top 4-2.

That would be the last run of the night though for Bowie, as Altoona scored three unanswered to win the game. A solo homer from Jonah Davis brought the Curve within one in the seventh, and down to their final out in the ninth, Oneil Cruz shot a grounder down the third-base line to drive in Davis from second.

Bowie failed to score in the tenth, and Castro lined one to left-center on the second pitch of the bottom of the inning off Bowie reliever Diogenes Almengo, scoring the automatic runner at second to win the game.

Baysox starter Ofelky Peralta went four innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts on 76 pitches. David Lebron gave Bowie 2.2 strong innings in relief, allowing a run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Nick Vespi looked unhittable at first, striking out the first five batters he faced after Lebron exited, but Vespi was tagged with the game-tying run in the ninth.

Bowie will look to respond on Saturday as they send righty Brenan Hanifee to the mound, with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Get your tickets for the Baysox home opener, Tuesday, May 11th as Bowie hosts Reading at 6:35 p.m. Call 301-464-4865 or visit online at baysox.com to purchase your tickets.

