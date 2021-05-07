THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Killarney House to Hold Hiring Fair on Monday

| May 07, 2021, 11:26 AM

Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub will be holding an Open House with interviews on Monday, May 10, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Interviews will be conducted on a walk-in basis. On-the-spot job offers for managers (full and part-time), servers, support staff, and host/hostess positions will be available, with immediate start, flexible hours, and a great working atmosphere in one of the most popular gathering places south of Annapolis.

Killarney House is part of the Irish Restaurant Company’s family of restaurants including Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville.  Killarney House’s phone number is 410-798-8700.

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«