Killarney House to Hold Hiring Fair on Monday

Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub will be holding an Open House with interviews on Monday, May 10, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Interviews will be conducted on a walk-in basis. On-the-spot job offers for managers (full and part-time), servers, support staff, and host/hostess positions will be available, with immediate start, flexible hours, and a great working atmosphere in one of the most popular gathering places south of Annapolis.

Killarney House is part of the Irish Restaurant Company’s family of restaurants including Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville. Killarney House’s phone number is 410-798-8700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB