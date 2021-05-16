IMPACT100 Has $81,000 to Give Away, Non-Profits Apply Now!

The Board of Directors of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) has announced that it will be offering the largest grant in its 4-year history, and is now seeking non-profit applicants for an $81,000 competitive grant to be awarded in October 2021. Nonprofit organizations in the greater Anne Arundel County area are invited to submit a proposal in one of five key focus areas – Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Wellness.

Grant applications are due June 30, and the process for submission of a proposal is available on the Impact100 website at www.impact100greaterchesapeake.org/nonprofits . Impact100 will also host two virtual “Request for Applications” workshops – May 18th, and 20th. More information about the workshops is also available on the website.

During July and August, Impact100 members serve on committees that evaluate the grant proposals and vet the organizations applying for the grant. The committees select a finalist in each of the five focus areas. In October, the full membership will meet to hear presentations from the five finalists and vote to select a single grant recipient.

Impact100 is a global philanthropic organization. The concept is simple and powerful. Gather a group of dynamic women together to each give $1,000 with the goal of significantly impacting one local organization with a grant. Impact100 of the Greater Chesapeake launched in 2018 to increase the impact of women’s giving in the greater Anne Arundel County area, and with this grant, will have given $272,000 over four years to help those who need the most in our community.

