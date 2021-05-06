How To Plan The Perfect Annapolis Summer Wedding

Start planning early

With spring finally in full swing in Annapolis , the countdown to this year’s summer wedding season has also officially begun. In fact, summer weddings are exceedingly popular, with as many as 31% of couples choosing to say ‘I do’ during the warmest months of the year. Given that it is such a popular time of the year for weddings, it’s important to be well-prepared. Whether you’re planning a dreamy outdoor ceremony or an exhilarating destination wedding , you can’t go wrong by following a few simple guidelines that will help make your special day even more memorable.

Annapolis boasts some of the best wedding planners in the state, but even they will need a certain amount of time to secure the venue and vendors of your dreams. Although many couples have successfully pulled off weddings in six months or less, you want to give yourself at least a year to plan everything properly. If you’re looking for the glitz and glamour typically associated with celebrity weddings, you will have to start planning even earlier. Even just finding wedding bands that are reminiscent of the exquisite pieces worn by stars like Ariana Grande and Lance Bass can not only be a costly affair, but a time-consuming one as well.

Have a backup venue in place

Although the weather in Annapolis is generally splendid in the summertime, almost every day has a 30% chance of rainfall. It is, therefore, probably in your best interest to either opt for an indoor wedding or come well prepared for a downpour if you have your heart set on an outdoor venue. Annapolis is home to a number of exquisite outdoor venues that do also have indoor space available, should the weather take a turn for the worse. Alternatively, rent a tent for the day as a backup to prevent the entire wedding party and guests from being drenched while they are dining or dancing. While the daytime temperatures could often be classified as scorching, Annapolis has been known to have a few chilly nights during summer as well. It’s best to be prepared and rent out a few outdoor heaters as well if your reception is taking place outside.

Make a weekend out of it

If you’re planning a destination wedding in Annapolis, consider extending the celebrations to the whole weekend, or even the entire week leading up to your special day. There are countless wonderful activities you can set up for wedding guests, ranging from a Friday night paint and wine party to a relaxing Sunday morning brunch following the festivities of the night before. If any of your wedding guests were not able to make it to your bachelor and bachelorette parties, you can even host a downsized ‘redo’ in the days before your nuptials.

Summer weddings in Annapolis are a magical occurrence. Even though it might be a bit late to plan a wedding for this year, now is the perfect time to start planning your dream wedding for next year.

