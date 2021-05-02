How has Covid Changed Sports?

The ongoing pandemic has, without a doubt, caused a disastrous impact on the world. Every aspect of human life has felt the tremor to the core. The pursuit of the “new normal” has penetrated one’s individual life as well as all sectors of the present system – including sports.

The sports industry went into a slump last year due to the disruptive event of Covid, but it is now making a comeback. To adapt to the current world, the sporting industry does need some changes. These new rules may alter the experience of sports quite remarkably.

Given here are all likely changes that 2021 has in store for sports lovers. Some of the changes have already started impacting the sporting community across the world. So without further ado, go through the list below:

New Rules

Prepare to see some new rules enter your favorite sport. Rules related to social distancing and safety are likely to be introduced. For example, cricket implemented the ‘no saliva’ rule recently. Bowlers can no longer shine the ball with saliva to safeguard players from Covid infection.

European football also saw changes in the rule. Teams can now have more substitute players, and there will be more water breaks. Aside from that, there is the discontinuation of handshakes before the match in all sports. Coughing deliberately on any player or referee is now considered a penalty.

In tennis, the authorities have implemented more rules related to social distancing. Not handing the towel directly and instead of placing it in a box on the sidelines in one such rule.

Expect more such rules to be introduced and many old rules to be discarded to fit in the “new normal”.

Cheering From Home

Be ready to cheer for your favorite team from your home. The thrill and excitement of seeing a live match right from the stadium are understandable. However, the safety requirements are a high priority for players as well as their audience in the present scenario.

This is why the sports world may offer a virtual experience to the audience to avoid crowd gathering at the stadiums. You might be able to catch your favorite team on your TV or a streaming platform. It is possible that there will be more new technology to enhance the viewer’s experience at home.

In places where the audience is allowed to enter the stadium, you might have to follow strict social distancing and masking rules. Also, temperature checking and sanitizing will likely be mandatory to enter the stadium. Not just people, they will even sanitize stadiums themselves before and after the game.

Changes In Infrastructure And Technology

A new scenario for sports is likely to include better infrastructure and more new-age technology. There may be increased medical care for the players. For example, the primary treatment for Covid infections may be present at all times for the players. The overall infrastructure is very much likely to be upgraded to withstand any unforeseen disaster.

There is a possibility of increased investment in sports for the new infrastructure and technology. To enhance the game-day experience for viewers at home, more cameras, drones, Wi-Fi, 5G internet, and so on may be introduced. This new technology will definitely attract more funding.

However, one major driving force of sports is its fandom. So, certain sports may see a fall in funding if there is a dip in demand from the fans. With the world economy hit, small sports clubs may suffer for some more time due to lack of funds.

You might see some sports events completely online. Players will choose to stay connected with fans via social media as the real-world contacts decrease.

Sports-Related Industries

These new changes will definitely make a serious impact on the sport-related industries as well. The sports equipment producers, sports apparel producers took a hit last year, but with the restarting of sports, they will be able to make a recovery slowly.

In the future, there will be more and more changes to sports, based on how the situation progresses. But this is to be sure that a “safety first” approach will be guiding all these changes.

Right now, the only way to overcome the pandemic is to cope and endure it. The sports industry will also make necessary changes to adapt to current trends and continue entertaining the fans. It’s time the sports fan also welcomes the “new normal” of sports.

