Health Department Releases Updated Community Health Report

| May 17, 2021, 10:34 AM


The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has released an updated edition of its 2020 Report of Community Health Indicators(PDF). The 47-page online report outlines the county’s standing in 10 key health areas while meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The key areas are demographic trends; health outcomes; health equity and social determinants of health; COVID-19; gun violence; chronic diseases; communicable diseases; maternal and child health; suicide; and alcohol, tobacco, and substance use.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the county was one of the first jurisdictions in Maryland to initiate COVID-19 contact tracing and case management programs.

In the document’s introduction, County Executive Steuart Pittman, praised Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and the department’s staff, “Your work throughout this past year saved lives across the county, especially among vulnerable communities that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Dr. Kalyanaraman wrote that the department’s priority continues to be health equity and “this pandemic has highlighted the role of data, preventive practices and health equity as core opportunities for us as a county.”

As we head into this decade, Dr. Kalyanaraman noted, “The Department of Health continues to focus on attaining longer lives free of preventable disease, injury and premature death for all those who live, work and play in our county.”

The Department of Health works to ensure the health and well-being of all county residents through collaboration with medical partners, community-based coalitions and task forces, and other local, state, and national networks.

Download (PDF, 2.48MB)


