Hall Overpowers Reading in Baysox Home Opener

DL Hall overwhelmed Reading on Opening Night in Bowie to the tune of nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings as the Baysox won going away 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Hall, fanned seven of the first nine batters faced, and now has 19 strikeouts in just 9 1/3rd innings to begin his Double-A career.

The Baysox quickly took the lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Terrin Vavra led things off with his first Double-A home run, a solo shot to right field to put the Baysox on top 1-0. And Bowie would break the game open in the 2nd inning.

The first four batters reached. JC Escarra was hit by a breaking ball and then scored on a Jaylen Ferguson RBI-double. Zach Jarrett singled home Ferguson with a base hit to right to make it 3-0. After Malquin Canelo singled sending Jarrett to 3rd, Jarrett scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Canelo scored from third on a pop fly to shallow center caught by the shortstop. The mad dash to the plate gave the Baysox a 5-0 lead.

Gray Fenter relieved Hall and worked 3 and 2/3rd innings allowing a run while striking out six batters. Patrick Dorrian continued his powerful start homering for a third time in five games in the eighth inning.

