Hall Overpowers Reading in Baysox Home Opener

| May 12, 2021, 10:48 AM

DL Hall overwhelmed Reading on Opening Night in Bowie to the tune of nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings as the Baysox won going away 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Hall, fanned seven of the first nine batters faced, and now has 19 strikeouts in just 9 1/3rd innings to begin his Double-A career.

The Baysox quickly took the lead. In the bottom of the first inning, Terrin Vavra led things off with his first Double-A home run, a solo shot to right field to put the Baysox on top 1-0. And Bowie would break the game open in the 2nd inning.

The first four batters reached. JC Escarra was hit by a breaking ball and then scored on a Jaylen Ferguson RBI-double. Zach Jarrett singled home Ferguson with a base hit to right to make it 3-0. After Malquin Canelo singled sending Jarrett to 3rd, Jarrett scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Canelo scored from third on a pop fly to shallow center caught by the shortstop. The mad dash to the plate gave the Baysox a 5-0 lead.

Gray Fenter relieved Hall and worked 3 and 2/3rd innings allowing a run while striking out six batters. Patrick Dorrian continued his powerful start homering for a third time in five games in the eighth inning.

RHP Kyle Braddish will make his home debut Wednesday, May 12th against Reading. Get your tickets for Wednesday’s 6:35 p.m. start. Call 301-464-4865 or visit online at baysox.com to purchase your tickets.

