Offense Explodes in 9-0 Baysox Win Over Reading

The Bowie offense sent the home fans home happy for the second night in a row, as Adley Rutschman, Jaylen Ferguson, and Chris Hudgins all homered in front of 1,103 fans at Prince George’s Stadium.

Kyle Bradish turned out his second stellar starting pitching performance of the year, this time striking out nine batters and walking just two while scattering three hits. His five innings of work qualified him for the win, his first of 2021.

The Baysox posted four runs in the fourth, as Reading starter Colton Eastman threw a wild pitch to surrender a run and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa made a throwing error to allow another run to cross. Zach Jarrett rounded off the inning with an RBI triple, and Bowie never looked back.

In the fifth, Rutschman led of with a solo shot to right, his second homer of the year, Ferguson hit a two-run homer three batters later, and Hudgins subsequently tacked on a two-run home run to give the Baysox what would end up being the game’s decisive margin, 9-0.

Steven Klimek, Tyler Erwin, and Tim Naughton all pitched spotless frames in relief of Bradish, as Bowie earned their first shutout win of the season.

On Thursday night, Bowie will send lefty Cameron Bishop to the mound for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

