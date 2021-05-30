Gun Violence Intervention Team Announces Free Seminars

The Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Intervention Team will present a free virtual seminar to raise awareness about local firearm violence, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, and Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. The three-part virtual seminar will be held on Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4 in observance of Wear Orange and National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“The level of gun violence in our communities is not ok. It’s a public health crisis that we must confront,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Our Gun Violence Prevention Task Force set forth our agenda, and our Gun Violence Intervention Team is moving us forward. Please join us.”

The seminar will address a wide range of topics, including understanding gun violence in the community; turning the curve on gun violence; and partnerships to reduce violence. The series is open to the public, and registration is required. The opening session will feature Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, as a speaker. Dr. Benjamin will talk about gun violence as a public health issue.

“This is an important conversation and one that we – unfortunately – need to continue having,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Like many cities across America, Annapolis has struggled with too many guns. We not only had a horrific mass shooting in 2018, but ongoing instances of everyday gun violence. I hope you’ll join us as we carry on this work toward safer communities.”

SEMINAR SCHEDULE

Understanding Gun Violence in Our Community

June 3, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Register for this webinar at tinyurl.com/WearOrangeJune3

Keynote speaker Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, will provide remarks on gun violence as a public health issue. Hear from county leadership, guest speakers and GVIT members about gun violence research and Anne Arundel County’s progress and priorities for reducing gun violence locally.

Turning the Curve on Gun Violence

June 3, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Register for this community engagement session at tinyurl.com/TurnTheCurveJune3

Join an interactive discussion to see how the community can “turn the curve” on violence through a conversation about safety and well-being.

Violence Intervention Partner Workshop

June 4, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Register for this interactive workshop at tinyurl.com/WearOrangeJune4

Actively participate in the workshop to help develop, track and evaluate program strategies to reduce community violence.

