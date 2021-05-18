Governor Hogan Signs Sports Betting Into Law Among Others

Governor Larry Hogan today signed into law HB 940, major legislation to legalize sports betting in the State of Maryland. It is one of 226 measures the governor enacted today alongside Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones.

“Today we are signing another 226 bipartisan bills into law, including legislation to legalize sports betting in the State of Maryland and to repeal the state song—a relic of the Confederacy that is clearly outdated and out-of-touch,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank the legislators on both sides of the aisle for working together with us in a bipartisan way this session.”

In addition, Governor Hogan, President Ferguson, and Speaker Jones announced that the Maryland State House will reopen to the public on Friday, May 21.

Legislation enacted today includes:

HB 940: Legislation to legalize sports betting in the State of Maryland.

HB 667/SB 8: Legislation to immediately repeal the State Song.

HB 736/SB 751: Emergency legislation to permit professional counselors licensed in states participating in the interstate compact to practice across state lines.

SB 439, Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act: Legislation requiring collegiate athletics programs to adopt and implement specified guidelines related to the health and safety of student-athletes.

HB 1268: Legislation establishing the Legal Education Success Collaborative between the University of Baltimore (UB) School of Law, the University of Maryland (UM) School of Law, and Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to increase diversity in the legal field.

SB 338/HB 563: Legislation waiving animal adoption fees for veterans.

Legislation requiring the president of each University System of Maryland (USM) institution, when setting student fees, to present information on fees for review. SB 926: Legislation allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to serve as project manager for a new multi-use sports and events facility in Hagerstown.

See the full list of bills signed today here.

