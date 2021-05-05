Glen Burnie Woman Convicted of Filing False Tax Returns

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that Marsha Reed, 38, of Glen Burnie was convicted of three counts of filing a false income tax return. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Wachs sentenced Reed to 5 years in jail, all suspended, and five years supervised probation. As a condition of probation, Reed is prohibited from acting as a tax preparer. Judge Wachs also ordered Reed to pay $24,727 in restitution to the Comptroller.

Reed owned and operated M & E Tax Service in Glen Burnie. While not a registered tax preparer in Maryland, Reed prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents. Many of the Maryland tax returns Reed filed on behalf of her clients included false information, which reduced their Maryland tax liabilities and improperly increased their state tax refunds by $24,727.

The case was investigated by Agent John Matzerath of the Comptroller’s Field Enforcement Division and prosecuted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS