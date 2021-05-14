Following CDC Guidelines, Hogan Lifts ALL COVID Restrictions, Pittman Agrees

This afternoon, in a last-minute press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that effective on May 15, 2021, the State of Maryland would be following the CDC guidelines and lift the statewide mask mandate. Initially, the Governor was planning to lift it when the State reached 70% of all adults having received one or more doses of a COVID vaccine. Currently, the state is at 65.6%.

The Governor encouraged anyone who has not received a vaccine to get one as that is the only way to be fully protected. He also encouraged those who were not vaccinated to continue wearing masks.

As we enter into a solid phase of recovery from the Coronavirus, Governor Hogan stressed that people need to be nice to one another as some may feel comfortable returning to normal right now; while others will take some time and likely may continue to mask up and practice social distancing.

Shortly after the Governor’s conference, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he agreed with the new stance from the state.

“Anne Arundel County will follow the State’s decision regarding the lifting of the mask order,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, go get your shot. We need a summer surge in vaccinations to prevent a fall surge in cases.”

