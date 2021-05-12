Final Day of School for Most Students will be June 18th

With winter finally in the rearview mirror and temperatures rising, families, employees, and students focus their attention on the completion of the school year.

The last day of school for most students will be Friday, June 18, 2021. The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) will be Monday, June 21, 2021.

Parents and employees should also note the following key dates in place with the calendar:

The last day of school for graduating seniors is Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Friday, June 18, 2021.

The last day for half-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The last day for full-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be Friday, June 18, 2021.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings would alter the last day of school accordingly.

A complete 2020-2021 school year calendar can be found on the AACPS website here.

The 2021-2022 school year is scheduled to start for most students on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Source : AACPS

