Electric Vehicle? Annapolis Has 38 Places For You to Plug In!

| May 11, 2021, 04:53 PM

The City of Annapolis is actively enhancing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at locations around the City in order to serve residents and visitors who choose to invest in greener transportation options.

The City’s work involves partnerships with private companies, public utilities and other government agencies. For example, a partnership with Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) provides charging units that are installed and maintained by BGE at no cost to the City or taxpayers. Customers pay for charging via an app. BGE charging locations include Pip Moyer Recreation Center and  Gott’s Court Garage. Anne Arundel County has installed chargers at public library locations on West Street and at the Eastport Branch, a location that is convenient for residents but is not in City limits.

Most of the locations include at least one Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) which can charge an EV battery from zero to 80 percent in 20 to 40 minutes. Level Two chargers (L-2’s), the most commonly found units, are used to charge for longer periods of time, for example, to charge a vehicle for several hours or overnight.  L-2’s can be used simultaneously by two vehicles.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said, “climate change and rising sea levels are a critical issue for Annapolis. As a City, we should be doing everything we can to support consumer decisions toward green choices.”

Jacqueline Guild, Deputy City Manager for Resilience and Sustainability, said that the City is pursuing EV chargers at neighborhood locations where residents make a request to the City. These chargers will go through all permit approval processes. She added that a goal of the program overall is to provide diverse and convenient charging locations and work with all partners to provide the necessary infrastructure for residents and visitors who want to buy electric.

The chart below indicates the charging stations available or in development in the City of Annapolis. Please note that other charging stations, including those at private businesses for the exclusive use of patrons or employees, are not included in this list.

Description

Address

Level 2

DCFC

Status

Truxtun Park – Pip Moyer Rec Center

273 Hilltop Ln

1

0

Complete

West Street Library

1410 West St

2

1

Complete

Whitmore Garage

37 Clay Street

3

1

Complete

Knighton Garage – West Street

1 Colonial Ave.

2

2

Complete

Giant Food

Bay Ridge Ave.

2

Complete

Gott’s Court Garage

25 Calvert St.

2

2

Ready for use by July 4, 2021

Graduate Hotel

126 West Street

2

1

Construction Ready

Park Place Garage at the Westin Hotel

1 Park Place

2

1

Construction Ready

Maryland Department of General Services

89 Northwest St.

2

0

Construction Ready

Visit Annapolis

26 West Street

1

In Design

Maritime Museum Back Creek Education Center Campus

Edgewood Road

2

1

In Design

Hillman Garage (Future Construction)

158 Duke of Gloucester

2

2

Concept

City Dock (Future Construction)

1 Dock Street

2

2

Concept

Severn Bank

